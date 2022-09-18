The leak of what is supposed to be GTA 6 unleashes the madness in networks | Videos
Nine years after the premiere of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA), social networks went crazy this Sunday with the leak of 90 videos of what supposedly it will be GTA 6 or GTA VI.
Until now the information about GTA 6 is scarce. The only official information is that it is in a long and slow development process, to avoid the excessive work times that put Rockstar in the eye of the media hurricane.
According to reports from Bloomberg, the next installment of the acclaimed saga It will have a female protagonist and will try to be more socially aware. Similarly, GTA VI is expected to be exclusive to the latest generation of consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
This coincides with the leak of several videos in which two protagonists appear in different situations. In one of the videos you see Lucía, as the new female and Latin protagonist would be called, who gets involved in a shootout with the police after holding up a restaurant.
The other protagonist would be a man, who appears in Vice City according to experts, which would mean a return to this iconic GTA setting.
Likewise, what would be the innovations in the users interface, as well as how the placeholder dialogs and star system will be presented.
The most complete theories point out that the images correspond to the early stages of GTA VIwhich would mean that there are currently more advanced versions.
If this is real (which has all the earmarks) it is a very fat mess.
Presumably this would be GTA 6 in the very early stages of development. If it’s fake, someone has worked on it A LOT.
Rockstar should make a statement or release a teaser trailer soon.
