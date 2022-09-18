The leak of what is supposed to be GTA 6 unleashes the madness in networks | Videos

If this is real (which has all the earmarks) it is a very fat mess.

Presumably this would be GTA 6 in the very early stages of development. If it’s fake, someone has worked on it A LOT.

Rockstar should make a statement or release a teaser trailer soon.

fucking host. https://t.co/MlRnSin1sk

— IlloJuan (@illojuan) September 18, 2022