the keys to understand this trend

If we talk about the concept indiesurely you think of the musical genre that became popular in the 90s, the one that encompassed all kinds of “independent music” by bands that recorded their albums by self-publishing.

This musical trend led to a subculture who reigned in the early 2000s and died around 2012. People categorized as indie tended to be young people and teenagers who wanted to run away from the mainstreamthat is, current trends.

This translated into fashion, meant a scruffy yet sexy style, mixing trends like ’90s grunge with ’80s and retro touches. Yes, a somewhat strange and unspecific combination that will be easier for you to visualize if you are looking for photographs of celebrities such as Mary-Kate Olsen, Kesha or Katy Perry in 2010.





Mary-Kate Olsen | GTRES



And why are we talking about this aesthetic? Because everything indicates that it will be the new trend that will love generation Z and, therefore, the one we will see everywhere. In recent years we’ve seen a comeback of ’70s psychedelic prints, ’80s tracksuits, ’90s platforms, and 2000s crop tops, so it looks like the next trend designers are going to bring back is that of 2010.

Here we explain everything you need to know to understand this future trend.

disheveled look

Just as in indie music we find all kinds of styles that only share the label of “independent music”, in indie fashion we can see very diverse clothes with a common denominator: the scruffy effect.

One of the first people to warn of the return of this trend, the fashion expert TikTok user Mandy Lee (@OldLoserInBrooklyn), named him indie sleaze that in Spanish would come to be untidy or disheveled indie.

Within this trend anything goes, the print dress Animal Print It can be combined with an oversize checkered shirt, the more chaotic the look, the more trendy it is.

club party

The disheveled look does not only have to be reflected in the clothes, the smudged mascara, greasy and badly combed hair are two other keys to these looks. In fact, the indie style is associated with wild parties that seem to have no end.

Digital camera and Blackberry

The indie also has its own style of photography. If this last summer we have been able to see the influencers recover single-use reel cameras, the next thing to return will be the compact digital cameras that we had in 2010. Those that we carried in our bag whenever we went out to party and that immortalized the best moments of the night in a quality that any current mobile could surpass.

Another key piece was the blackberry, the quintessential mobile phone of the time. Asking for the “BB pin” was the most cool in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Although these mobiles will surely not return, since they disappeared forever at the beginning of this year.

Ballerinas, skinny pants and headbands

If you are thinking of starting to recover the key garments for an outfit indie sleaze, you should look for some ballerinas -if they are glittery, better-, various colored skinny pants, high socks, patterned tights, oversize t-shirts and semi-transparent shirts. Leopard print garments and studded accessories cannot be missing either.

Although one of the most iconic accessories of the time were the hats and headbands -which you could wear holding your hair back or in Indian mode, passing through the middle of the forehead-.