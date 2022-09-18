The injury of a WWE SmackDown superstar is confirmed

It was revealed that a WWE SmackDown superstar is injured.

During the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a team ‘Fatal 4-Way Match’ was held to determine The Usos’ next challengers for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship between Hit Row, The New Day, IMPERIUM and The Brawling Brutes. Various fans wondered why The Viking Raiders did not participate in this fight, and the result is that one of its members is injured.

Before the main event of Friday Night SmackDown begins, Michael Cole reported from the comment table that Erik had suffered a foot injury, so he could not participate in the fight to determine The Usos’ next challengers.. The blue mark commentator also announced that the Viking Raiders member’s time off is indefinite.

It should be remembered that since May, the members of The Viking Raiders were transferred from SmackDown to develop their characters with a new look. The company’s former Tag Team Champions faced fighters such as Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Jinder Mahal and Shanky on different occasions, and were victorious every time.

