The high flight of Teresa Helbig

With a party at The Principal Madrid Hotel and a performance by the young singer Marem Ladson, Teresa Helbig celebrated her 24th fashion show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. The collection presented for spring-summer 2023 is inspired by iconic music festivals such as Woodstock 69, Isle of Wight 68 or Beaulieu 61.

Days before traveling to Madrid, the Catalan designer received this newspaper at her atelier located in Barcelona’s Eixample to explain the collection and “the exciting journey that I am enjoying.”

Portrait of designer Teresa Helbig Mario Malca

More than 25 years ago, Teresa Helbig took off from her mother’s sewing workshop, Teresa, like her, and now her daughter is flying high. The uniforms worn by Iberia’s air and ground staff are yours. The first woman to dress the company after Pedro Rodríguez, Manuel Pertegaz, Elio Beryanher, Alfredo Caral and Adolfo Domínguez. The new equipment has been a great success, among the workers themselves and the passengers and that is why Iberia has decided to baptize one of its A-350 aircraft with the name of Teresa Helbig. The designer thus becomes the second living person to whom the airline has granted this honor. The first is the tenor Plácido Domingo.

A model parading in Madrid with the new Teresa Helbig collection inspired by music festivals Getty Images

Regarding the collection that Teresa Helbig presented yesterday in Madrid, she explained: “I have been inspired by music festivals, because they are meeting points for different generations, who go to listen to music and have fun. When she was designing the suits she was thinking about whether Blondie would wear them, Patti Smith even Mick Jagger,” says Helbig. The result is a collection that remains faithful to its sophisticated, handcrafted style and “with a rogue point”, as he likes to define it. She has also had the collaboration of the jewelry designer Chelo Sastre who has created the belt buckles.

One of the designs presented by Teresa Helbig with a belt, whose buckle has been created by the jewelery designer Chelo Sastre Getty Images

In the front row The parade included, among others, the minister Reyes Maroto, the singer Luz Casal or the actresses Elena Rivera and Ruth Llopis. And also young performers like Stephanie Gil ( The best summer of my life , Terminator, Fatima ), Isa Montalban (Hollyblood), Gabriela Andrada (The Heirs of the Earth, The Protected). “I have been betting on young film or music talents like Cece June or Marem Ladson for a long time. They are pioneers and they want to take on the world,” she says.

The filmmaker Carla Simón is one of Helbig’s bets since Summer 1993 and the Berlin Bear by alcarras he picked it up in a suit of his. “Let’s see if he’s lucky in the Oscar race,” Helbig hopes. Simón is not the only one who likes to wear Terea Helbig. On the red carpets it is common to see Macarena Gómez, Cristina Brondo, Emma Suárez, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, Úrsula Corberó, Marta Nieto wearing her designs…

Short leather dress presented on the catwalk by Teresa Helbig/Susana Vera REUTERS

Helbig is passionate about series and movies. Her favorite films are The fall of the gods Y The talent of Mr. Ripley. But he also owes a lot to Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona. It was thanks to this Woody Allen movie that his name began to sound loud after dressing one of the protagonists. Now the series that inspire him are Euphoria, The white lotus, Wecrashed, Hacks and Paquita Salas. Y affirms: “I am inspired by her and her way of getting ahead”.

In October, he will travel to Los Angeles to meet with clients, stylists and actresses such as Halle Berry

In October the designer will travel to Los Angeles and then to London (early 2023). In Hollywood, he will meet potential clients, star stylists, even actresses like Halle Berry, with whom they have spoken on more than one occasion during the pandemic, and who has already worn her dresses on a red carpet, like Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan, Emily Blunt, Amanda Kerr or Sydney Sweeney.

“Most of the actresses can dress with the big luxury brands, but some prefer more exclusive brands with small amounts of production, which makes the dresses almost unique, because they are adapted to the body of each woman and without visibility of the logo” . And she adds as an anecdote: “Recently an American tourist came to our workshop. She had discovered us through the networks and she took advantage of the fact that she was coming to visit Barcelona to buy a dress. She even traveled in Iberia for the uniforms. It’s very strong!” exclaimed Helbig.

Some of the uniforms designed by Teresa Helbig for Iberia Iberia

Yesterday, coinciding with the parade in Madrid, the second collection of glasses that he has created for Multiópticas went on sale. She also has a line of perfumes and Petit Helbig children’s clothing “it’s for special occasions but it has our hearts stolen”.





read also

Isabel Claros