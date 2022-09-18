The famous series that made George Clooney successful

In addition to his parents, George Clooney He has several artists in his family. From a very young age, when he was only 5 years old, he already toured some other TV program that his father hosted. He discovered his passion thanks to his cousin and started with small roles, until one Serie took him to success. Next, we tell you everything.

When I was already 21 years old, George Clooney suffered a hard failure trying to become a professional baseball player within the Cincinnati Reds team. After this event, he decided to make a change and discovered his passion for cinema thanks to a cousin of his, who is the son of actor José Ferrer.

This encouraged him to intervene in a film with a small role, and although that film was never released, Clooney seriously determined that he was going to continue on the path of acting. That is why he moved to Los Angeles and for years worked in supporting roles in many television series.

Fortunately, he became the “unknown” and highest paid actor in Hollywood. And it is that at that time he already had an unparalleled conviction of what he wanted and, added to that, he never went unnoticed in the castings.

After a long list of secondary roles in series of considerable success, he ended up appearing in roseanne. However, fame came to him with a leading role in a Serie which is currently making a comeback.

George Clooney’s hit series

His rise to fame and the success It came to him with the leading role in one of the best medical series in history ER emergencies. The result of this vibrant medical drama revolutionized the way of working the subgenre on television.

They received many prizes and 124 calls for different awards, becoming the Serie most nominated for Emmy Awards, taking home 22 statuettes, including Best Drama in 1996.

George Clooney in ER Emergency.

From then on, to George Clooney Offers for the cinema began to rain down on him. In this way, her career had no ceiling: his first major production was in 1996 with a thriller called open until dawn along with two greats, Robert Rodríguez and Quentin Tarantino.

That same year was the beginning of all the projects that followed him until in 2002 he made his directorial debut. He is currently 61 years old and returned to the cinema with his charismatic colleague Julia Roberts in a comedy called passage to paradise.

