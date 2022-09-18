The 3 banks with the best interest rates to request a car loan – El Financiero

Nowadays it is difficult to think about buy a car cash. The tall ones inflation levels they have reduced the purchasing power of Mexicans; In addition, it is added that the price of the most accessible cars and with basic equipment exceeds 200 thousand pesos.

In this context, it is increasingly common to resort to financing plans or to auto credits or loans that banks offer.

It is important to remember that a few weeks ago the Bank of Mexico increased the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, reaching 8.5%, its highest level since 2008.

East interest rate hike Its main effect is to increase the cost of money and, therefore, that of the credits that people take or even those who already have some. automotive financing or mortgage.

Which banks offer the best interest rates?

Based on information from the Automotive Credit Simulator of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), these are the banking institutions with which better interest rates to apply for a car loan.

Credit Hitch Term Interest rate Commission for opening HSBC from 10 percent up to 72 months From 11.90 percent Up to 2.00 percent banregio from 10 percent up to 60 months From 11.50 percent 2.00 percent Banorte from 10 percent up to 72 months From 11.75 percent 2.50 percent

What is an interest rate and its types?

An interest rate refers to the cost of borrowing money or the reward for saving it. It is calculated as a percentage of the amount that was delivered by a lender in a Bank financing or by a person who saves it in a savings account.

In the case of car loans, banks can offer on their loans fixed rates or variable rates. Next, we explain each one.

Fixed rates: remain the same for the life of the loan.

Variable rates: they change according to the movements of the Reference rate. For example, yes Banxico goes up, so will the one associated with the payment of your loan and vice versa.

Therefore, and The 3 banks with the best interest rates to request a car loan for the full payment of the loan as:

The interest rate (if it is fixed or variable)

The Total Annual Cost ( cat ).

). commissions and.

The cost of insurance.

How to apply for a car loan?

if you’re thinking about buy a car through bank financing The financial It explains some of the steps to follow:

First of all, you should compare the different interest rates offered by banking institutions and choose the one that suits you best.

Then you must enter the website of the selected bank and choose the option to automotive credit.

Then you will have to complete the form that the bank will display on its official website with your personal data.

Finally, you must wait for an executive from the institution to contact you, either by email or by phone, so that they can make a profile assessment.

Requirements to apply for a car loan

To access the possibility of a credit or car loan from a banking institution there are basic requirements to meetalthough some requirements usually vary from one financial institution to another: