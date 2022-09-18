SypherPK takes off his skin (or puts it on?) in the Fortnite Idol Series

SypherPK: content creator, streamer… and warrior possessed by a powerful oni?

SypherPK is the next to join the Fortnite Idol Series, and he comes with his new dark aura! Take the island hop Sypher PK Well when Chapter 3 – Season 4 starts and complete missions to get a special spray and loading screen. And starting Friday, September 23, 2022 at 02:00 CEST, don’t miss out on SypherPK cosmetics coming to the item shop, like SypherPK’s outfit and supernatural accessories.

Don’t you want to wait that long to transform into an oni demon? Well, on Wednesday, September 21st, you’ll be able to compete in the SypherPK Idol Cup for a chance to get their outfit before it hits the item shop, along with the Sypher’s Mask emote!

Turn up the heat: Well Island by SypherPK

You will be able to visit this island created by Oni Studios, from SypherPK himself, after the release of Chapter 3 – Season 4! The island features a desert oasis as a hub and a free-for-all PvP zone. From September 18 at 16:00 CEST to October 3 at 02:00 CEST, be encouraged to complete the Idol Series SypherPK quests on your island to earn XP, the graffiti SYPHER IS HERE and the Rise of the Oni loading screen.

SYPHER graffiti IS HERE.

You can find SypherPK’s Idol Series quests on the quest page in their own category. You can also access the island from the Discover screen or by entering the island code 2545-5795-5996!

The Rise of the Oni loading screen. Illustration by MAHMUD ASRAR.

Sypher’s style

SypherPK Costume

The SYPHER IS HERE graffiti offers a sneak peek at SypherPK’s costume. There is no doubt that Sypher is here, but her outfit will also be available in the item shop starting September 23 at 02:00 CEST! The outfit includes the default non-demonic style, the empowered stylewith oni design, and the possessed style, which is reactive. With the Taken style, you’ll start the game empowered and gradually turn into an oni demon with every kill you get.

From left to right: SypherPK Default Style, Empowered Style, and Possessed Style.

The devil’s mask covers your faces… In case you have the default style of the costume selected, you can also put on the crimson mask. If, on the other hand, you have selected one of the alternative styles, you can wear the onyx mask.

SypherPK Accessories

Sypher’s antenna (an-tee-na) is still receiving signals: these accessories from SypherPK will be available in the item shop from September 23 at 02:00 CEST:

Curse of the Oni Backpacking Accessory : it only grows. (Included with SypherPK outfit.)

Sypher’s Scimitar Pickaxe : A curved blade imbued with dark power.

Sypher’s Boast emote: How’s that going?

(P)KO: Idol Cup by SypherPK

Have you been practicing your material mastery? It’s okay, because the SypherPK Idol Cup is a Zero Build tournament! In this Duos tournament taking place on September 21, you’ll be able to compete to get the SypherPK outfit (and Curse of the Oni backpack accessory) before anyone else. Plus, with a minimum of eight points, you can unlock the Sypher’s Mask emote!

Competitors will be able to play up to ten games during the approximate three-hour window for their region. Specific event times for each region are available in the Compete tab of the game. The scoring of the event will be as follows:

Classification

Victory Royale: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th and 19th: 4 points

20th and 21st: 3 points

22nd and 23rd: 2 points

24th and 25th: 1 point

every elimination

1 point

use the new trap tower by SypherPK to get eliminations and register them in the alternative marker. Players who reach the highest on their region’s alternate leaderboard will also unlock the SypherPK outfit and Curse of the Oni backpack accessory early.

The Sypher’s Mask emoticon.

Players will need to have two-factor authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account, and an account level 10 or higher in order to participate. (You can see your account level in the Career tab within Fortnite). For full details on this tournament and entry requirements, please refer to SypherPK’s Idol Cup Official Rules page.

Embrace your power with the newest member of the Idol Series!