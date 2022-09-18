Sylvester Stallone hides another tattoo of his ex-wife with the image of a leopard

After making public his divorce with Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone continues to give what to talk about. The actor decided to hide a second tattoo that he wore in honor of his ex-wife, with whom he was married for more than 25 years.

the protagonist of Rambo He changed Flavin’s eyes that he had tattooed on his skin for the eyes of a leopard on which a horse rests. The work was carried out by tattoo artist Zach Pérez, who had already replaced another image of the actor’s ex-partner.

“Round 2!!! Here’s the other arm that I covered and reworked the existing horse. It’s an honor to know that (Stallone) can pick anyone, but he likes my work enough to come back and do another project !” Said the artist on his Instagram account.

According to TMZthe decision of Sylvester Stallone to cover her first tattoo had been purely cosmetic. She explained that, in an attempt to restore the image, it was ruined, so he chose to cover it with the image of Butkus, his dog.

“He intended to update the image of his wife Jennifer’s tattoo. However, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, irreparable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of the dog,” Pérez told the media.

Divorce between Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most famous actors in action movies. At 76 years old, he is remembered for bringing to life two iconic Hollywood characters such as the boxer Rocky Balboa and the war veteran John JamesRambo.

His name was a trend after confirming the end of his relationship with Jennifer Flavin, his third wife and mother of the actor’s three youngest daughters. In May, the couple had celebrated their 25 years of marriageThey even showed their affection on social media.

However, just three months later, Jennifer Flavin He maintains that the situation has changed. According to the magazine PeopleStallone’s ex-wife attended the Palm Beach County court last Friday, in Floridawhere he petitioned for the dissolution of the marriage.

“I am very sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband, Sylvester Stallone. Although we will no longer be married, I will always treasure the 30-plus years of relationship we have shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” he told the publication.

After the consummated divorce, the Sylvester Stallone made a public statement. “I love my family. We are resolving these personal matters amicably and privately.” On the reason for the separation, it is speculated that the actor would have been hiding assets from his wife with the intention of harming her financially.

