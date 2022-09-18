Suzuki Jimny 4-Door Is More Than Ready For Its Debut – Expect It Soon

The long-awaited four-door Suzuki Jimny is drawing ever closer as it will be fully revealed in January.

The long-awaited and new suzuki jimny four door It is already in its final stage of development. That said, the model will be revealed in january next year at the New Delhi Motor Show, India.

Thus, the four-door Suzuki Jimny will be called ‘Long’ and it will be between 20 and 30 cm longer than the traditional model. Its total length will be around 3.85 meters and will leave some space to install additional doors.

This, in order to offer more room for occupants and luggage, where the trunk has a capacity of 85 liters. In addition, the model will also receive new functions and cosmetic adjustments.

The 4-door Jimny

That said, we will find changes in its front part such as the bumper design, the grille, the wheels and the internal elements of the headlights. On the other hand, its interior could keep up with the updated multimedia system and new graphics in the group.

Another of its great novelties will be its mechanical offer, which will receive a mild hybrid engine for demanding markets. However, for other countries, instead of the current 1.5 K15B engine, the DualJet K15C updated.

In fact, it is important to mention that the four-door Suzuki Jimny is also will arrive in Brazil where it already has several fans and lovers, especially since its last generation. We are waiting for the brand to reveal new details and information of this model.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona. Source: Coach India