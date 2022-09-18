Steven Spielberg has someone to interpret him: the young Gabriel LaBelle takes on the challenge

Gabriel LaBelle is the actor who plays Steven Spielberg in his youth, for much of the movie “The Fabelmans”, which opens in the United States on November 11 (Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello)

“Untitled Amblin Movie,” the audition sheet said. Gabriel LaBelle. Director “To be determined”.

labelle, a 19-year-old actor from Vancouver with a handful of television and film appearances, recorded his audition and sent it in, without giving it much thought. A couple of days later, she started hearing whispers. That movie? It’s a movie of steven spielberg. And the part? Interpreting steven spielberg.

labelle he didn’t get a call until three months later, and even then he didn’t really know what he was getting himself into. She didn’t think of that until labelle was cast and received the completed script. He is the protagonist of The Fabelmans of Spielbergplaying the legendary director in his youth.

“When I was auditioning, the character’s name was Teenage Sammy, I thought it wasn’t Adult Sammy,” he says. labelleafter the premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“You get the script and you’re reading it for 30 pages and he’s 6-8 years old. On page 35 appears the adolescent Sammy. It’s okay! Now this is my part. It’s going to be a movie in three acts, it’s going to be moonlit or something like that, you think. I kept waiting for my release, but it never came.”

Instead, labelle makes a grand entrance The Fabelmans playing the legendary American film director in his most autobiographical film. as the young Spielberg, named Sammy Fabelman, plays the 75-year-old filmmaker through some of his most formative moments. Above all, his teenage years as an aspiring filmmaker. Much of the film belongs to michelle williams Y paul dano, who play Sammy’s parents and deliver extraordinarily nuanced performances. But the Sammy of labelle is the thread of The Fabelmansa deeply felt portrait of an icon of American cinema.

For a young and little-known actor, landing a part in a Spielberg can boost a career. Christian bale Y drew Barrymore are just some of the actors who had their big break with the director. The challenge of labellehowever, adds the considerable difficulty of interpreting the Spielberg.

“After I was cast, it was really like: Did I just bite off more than I can chew?” He says labelle. “It was as if the universe had fallen. ‘Oh, you want to be an actor, right? Do you want to be in the movies?’”.

“Yes, I could talk to him about his life, but I realized he wasn’t going to tell me everything,” says LaBelle of her relationship with Spielberg during the filming of “The Fabelmans” (Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello)

Prior to The Fabelmansthe most notable credit of labelle was probably a small part in the 2018 edition of predator. his father, Rob LaBelle, is a veteran actor with dozens of appearances in film and television. At the premiere, when the young labelle he saw The Fabelmans for the first time, he sat with his parents and brother, often holding his mother’s hand. On stage after the movie, labelle he described the strange feeling of being on a film set “surrounded by teachers”.

“Then there’s me, that guy who gave a good audition.”

But labelle he quickly became part of the team, he said Spielberg. In a chat with Cameron Baileydirector of TIFF, Spielberg he confessed that this role was especially difficult for him.

“None of this is really easy because we often don’t see ourselves the way our friends and family see us,” he said. Spielberg. “As a kid, I always had a lot of reasons why I was always in the corner and why I wasn’t always the center of conversation.”

“I needed someone who didn’t give Sammy too much self-consciousness.”

“The Fabelmans” tells the family story of Steven Spielberg and his growing love of cinema since he was a child. It will be released in the United States on November 11.

The Fabelmanswhich Universal Pictures will release on November 11 in the United States, follows Sammy from his first exposure to film as a child (Matthew Zoryna Francis-Deford plays him) until his high school years. The film captures the growing wonder of Spielberg with the possibilities (and manipulative power) of filmmaking, during a time of increasing spousal work for her parents. That meant that labelle would be representing some fundamental moments in the life of Spielberg: making his first war movie, kissing his first girlfriend, stepping foot in a studio for the first time.

labelle found in Spielberg an available resource, but his talks rarely strayed from the job at hand.

“Our main focus was the film,” he says. labelle. “Yes, I could talk to him about his life, but I realized that he wasn’t going to tell me everything. I had to ask. I had to do it scene by scene. It was really about knowing what the purpose of each moment was. How did you feel? What do you want of me? Sometimes he would tell me and sometimes he didn’t want me to know and he wanted me to do what he thought Sammy should do.”

Other times, Sammy’s own anxiety mirrored exactly that of labelle. A scene recreates the famous meeting of Spielberg15 years old, with the director John Fordwho is played by David Lynch in the film. Lynchsaid labelle“It scared the hell out of me.”

“I mean, he’s a great guy. But before that, Sammy is nervous, so I was also getting nervous, “he says. labelle. “I walked into the room and Steven came over! David Lynch Y steven spielberg talking! My part wasn’t going to be until later, so I was waiting and waiting to do that scene. But really meet David Lynch It helped me get nervous.”

