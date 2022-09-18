Spain vs France LIVE today (80-70) | 09/18/2022

Time away from France, Spain is 10 points up and everything indicates that they will be the winners.

Spain 8 points up but France does not stop fighting to get up on the scoreboard.

The last quarter begins, Spain 66-57 France.

The third quarter ends, Spain wins by 9 points, an excellent quarter by Evan Fournier who gets 13 points.

France playing better, lowers the difference and the game becomes even.

Time out for France that had been 5 points down, but Spain put it back 10 points.

The third quarter begins, Spain 47-37 France.

The second quarter ends, Spain is winning at halftime, excellent first half by Juancho Hernangomez with 18 points, 1 rebound and 6/7 three-point shots.

Time out of Spain to organize the defense.

Spain controls the game, France cannot answer.

Spain time out to cool France down the points difference.

Two three-pointers in a row by Juancho Hernangomez forced France to call a timeout as they did not have a single point in the second quarter.

The second quarter begins, Spain 23-14 France.

The first quarter ends, Spain takes an advantage of 9 points and we must highlight the good first quarter of Willy Hernangomez with 8 points and 2 rebounds.

France does not manage to defend Spain well, the Spanish team punishes them a lot by attacking the basket.

Time out for France, Spain is up 9 points and France must organize the defense.

The game starts very slowly, neither team has managed to score many points and Spain is up.

The match begins, France wins the jump.

Willy Hernangomez, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Jaime Pradilla, Lorenzo Brown and Dario Brizuela.

Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Terry Tarpey, Guerschon Yabusele, and Andrew Albicy.

Spain and France met several times, in the last 5 matches Spain won four games and France only won once.

We are just under an hour before the match between Spain vs France kicks off at the Arena Berlin. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Spain vs France, as well as the latest information from the Arena Berlin.

The match will be streamed on Bet365.

We have to pay attention to these three players, they are very important for the team and Sunday’s victory depends on them. First, forward Evan Fournier (#10), plays with the New York Knicks of the NBA, in the tournament he has managed to average 15 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He is the team’s top scorer and his offensive presence is very important for France. Another player is point guard Thomas Heurtel (#4) who plays for Real Madrid and is the team’s biggest assister. He is averaging 7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Finally, center Rudy Gobert (#27) is the team’s top rebounder and averages 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He will be very important defensively and we have to keep an eye on him.

Just like Spain, France has had an incredible tournament. France started in Group B and was the first place in the group. In the round of 16 they faced Turkey and came out the winner, in the quarterfinals they beat Italy 93-85, in the semifinals they managed to defeat Poland and thus advanced to the grand final. So far they have had a good tournament and their goal is to win. Their last game was against Poland, where France won 95-54 and that way they got their ticket to the final. They arrive as favorites to win the game because of the good team they have and the good time they are going through.

NBA player Willy Hernangomez (#14), the Spaniard plays for the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA. He has averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making him the team’s leading scorer. He is the most important player in Spain and is responsible for leading the team to the final of the tournament. Point guard Lorenzo Brown (#2), plays for UNICS Kazan and is the team’s biggest assister in the tournament. He is averaging 15.4 points, 2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. It will be very important for Spain to win on Sunday. Finally, the player Juancho Hernangomez (#41), plays with the Denver Nuggets and will be very important to score points. He is the team’s third-highest scorer and third-highest rebounder on the team after averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The three players are considered key to Spain’s offensive attack and the responsibility of the team falls on them.

The Spanish team played in group A with Turkey, Montenegro, Belgium, Bulgaria and Georgia. He advanced to the next phase after being the leader of his group, in the round of 16 he beat Lithuania, in the quarterfinals he managed to defeat Finland, he got his ticket to the final by beating Germany in the semifinals and it is expected that tomorrow he can be the tournament champion. Their last game resulted in a victory against Germany, the Spanish national basketball team won 96 to 91 points and thus Spain advanced to the grand final. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise the tournament and defeat France on Sunday.