Santiago Giménez is a Mexican street fighter: analystsMediotiempo

The five goals that Santiago Giménez adds with Feyenoord, but especially that aggressiveness that he shows for his intention to stand out with his new club they will take him to the main draw soonaccording to former Dutch soccer player mario beenin appreciation that is shared by Wim Kiftalso former national team.

“Feyenoord will enjoy Giménez, I am absolutely convinced of that”assures Been in the podcast Dick Voormekaar. “It has something extra. He has that absolute urgency for the goal, he absolutely wants to score. It can be seen in everything. Previous actions and aggressiveness in the penalty area”.

Point out that his opinion has nothing to do with a poor performance of the Brazilian Danilowho until now has been a starter for coach Arne Slot, but it is simply about those wins to stand out from Santi.

More praise for the Cruz Azul youth squad

Wim Kiftwho was selected from the Netherlands in the early 1980s, also considered that Giménez will end up in Feyenoord’s starting lineup, despite the fact that Danilo offers rich football.

“Giménez plays very goal oriented, eager, aggressive, has a good header and always chases the goal. In terms of the soccer game, he delivers less than Danilo”, he analyzed in his column for De Telegraaf, before recalling the personality he showed against Lazio, where he even had a small problem with Orkun Kökçü.