Ronda Rousey had an altercation in the ring after SmackDown

On the recent Friday Night SmackDown, Liv Morgan reminded Ronda Rousey that she is one of the few people who has managed to beat her twice. Consequently, since the former Champion still wants to regain the title, a new confrontation between the two was raised for Extreme Rules in an extreme rules fight, where the challenger promised the champion “to make it her funeral”.

► Ronda Rousey and Natalya had a meeting in the ring

Although the only thing that was seen of Ronda Rousey in the program last night was the segment with Liv Morgan, it was not the only thing that the attendees of the Honda Center, in Anaheim, Calif. saw, as once the show went off the air, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion participated in a post-show segment.

Ronda Rousey grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd after the show concluded, but Natalya suddenly appeared and caught her off guard with a surprise attack. However, the former UFC champion quickly recovered and landed a well-placed knee to neutralize the veteran. Then, he applied a Piper’s Pit, followed by an arm lever to finish the segment in the best way, and even shared a moment with his mother, who was sitting in the front row before leaving the ring.

The altercation between Ronda Rousey and Natalya was not the only thing that happened after SmackDown, since immediately after, it took place a match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, where the United States Championship was at stake.