Robbie Williams vs. Damon Albarn: “The criticism of Taylor Swift? It’s like saying to yourself ‘Hey I’m fucking good !!!'”

At the beginning of the year Damon Albarnleader of Blur And Gorillaz in those days engaged on a solo tour in the States, from the pages of the Los Angeles Times he had criticized the writing skills of Taylor Swift:

She is not the one who writes her songs. had declared the English artist noting the fact that in the writing phase the American pop star is joined by a whole team of other composers adding:

I know what it means to ‘take part in the writing’. It is very different from writing. I’m not talking bad about anyone, I’m just saying that there is a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who writes with others. It doesn’t mean that the result can’t be truly exceptional. And some of the greatest singers – I mean, Ella Fitzgerald he has never written a song in his life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. Really interesting songwriters are Billie Eilish He is his brother. I am more attracted to them than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker, less infinitely optimistic. Much smaller and weird. I think it’s great.

Despite the same Albarn immediately retraced his steps apologizing for those words Taylor Swift he promptly replied to that interview by tweeting:

I write all my songs. Your claim is false and REALLY harmful. You don’t have to like my songs, but your attempt to discredit my writing is really unfortunate. WOW

That controversy that seemed, to date, largely overcome is back in the news thanks to Robbie Williams which in the course of a recent chat with NME attacks Albarn for those utterances:

I think people who say certain things are just jerking off, you might as well have a few ribs removed and give yourself a blowjob, jerk! All you are doing is saying to yourself “Hey, I’m great!”.

it’s still:

Nothing good comes from certain statements other than a dopamine rush towards oneself, a saying “you know, I’m true”. Ok, good for you. Now fuck you.

Always during the interview the same Williams admits that he still feels little considered as a composer:

If you analyze well what I am doing musically in a song you should recognize that I do the same thing that it does Morrissey. I am not saying in any way, shape or form that I am good or better than Morrissey, I’m just saying: I do the same thing. I sing the melody and put a text on it… it’s annoying when there is disrespect. I’m not bothered, but if it’s something against me because I don’t write or I’m not considered one of the “songwriters”, then my reaction is like “Fuck you”.

The new album by Robbie Williams“XXV,” is expected this Friday, September 9 and will be released by Columbia Records.

Credit Photo Robbie Williams: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Credit Photo Damon Albarn: Bruce Baker, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons