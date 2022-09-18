Rihanna has a Brazilian double that is viral on TikTok

Although he no longer surprises us with his music (but we hope he does very soon), Rihanna remains one of the most recognized singers and businesswomen worldwide. The theme ‘Umbrella’ was a success that gave her a career jump internationally and currently her beauty brand ‘Fenty Beauty’ is running smoothly. Hence, she is positioned as the richest young woman in the United States on the Forbes 2022 list.

There is a rumor or belief that we all have a lookalike or someone who looks a lot like us somewhere in the world, and the same goes for celebrities! In fact, we have the authentic clone of Rihanna who is already practically one more famous due to the incredible resemblance. she is brazilian Priscila Beatrice (@priscila.beatriceoficial on TikTok). In fact, practically all of her videos have comments in which fans talk about her incredible resemblance to Rihanna, and with good reason!

In addition, she herself is aware of it and this same year he confused both fans and the media by posing as RihannaAnd it wasn’t the only time! As there were rumors that the singer would be in Brazil, she took the opportunity to imitate her and confuse everyone. The videos became viral, in which the Brazilian appeared in the crowd simulating a fake belly at the Cumbica airport accompanied by a team of bodyguards. Very strong, right?

In these two videos you can see how much they look alike. All the fans wrote in the comments opinions like “She looks more like Rihanna than Rihanna herself”“RIHANNA DON’T LIE WE KNOW IT’S YOU”, “They are twins separated at birth” or “I meet her on the street and I swear I ask her for an autograph”.

In this case, it is a video that she herself shared on her social networks during a street performance where everyone mistook her for Rihannagathering a crowd of people.

And here she appears in Brazil posing as Rihanna pregnant, as we have told you, and everyone believed it! Even Rihanna herself commented on one of her posts to ask her when she would release new music.. This is too ‘heavy’.