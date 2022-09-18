Rihanna and Kendall Jenner’s clogs are trendy

Call them what you want: clogsclogs, sabot, are the shoes that have conquered us over time and that will depopulate during the autumn season. According to legends, they were born in ancient Rome, but were only sighted at the turn of the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries: they start from Flanders, and then cross Germany, France and Denmark. With a background within the working class, they soon stand out as tap shoes thanks to the ticking of the sole in contact with the floor. Then they are renewed by William M. Scholl (they are in the fifties), they conquer Mary Quant’s London and the hippie movement of the seventies, reaching straight to the heart of nineties fashion.

Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles, 2022. Getty Images

Vintage, extreme, controversial, the clogs are back in trend and now they can boast a great supporter. As many may have noticed, Kendall Jenner chose the renowned ones ugly shoes several times during the summer and we bet he has no intention of abandoning them during the fall season. In the breezy days of recent weeks – to survive with a pair of white pants, the American entrepreneur and model was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in a short-sleeved T-shirt, oversized jeans and black clogs.

While Kendall Jenner pairs the clogs in line with her essential and elegant style, she also writes W Magazine, Rihanna unveils the street and opulent version of the shoes. Marni’s green and black checkered velvet trousers, TLC Fanmail vintage Tee and Gucci python bag from 1996, the singer of ANTI she was spotted wearing a pair of black wooden horsebit clogs that came from the collection Exquisite Guccimade entirely in collaboration with adidas – was going to the dentist, nda.

A $ ap Rocky in New York, 2022. Getty Images

Comrade A $ ap Rocky was also immortalized in the middle of August in New York with a pair of Gucci wooden clogs. In case anyone didn’t know, they got married in a recent music video. Something tells us that Rihanna and A $ ap’s firstborn will grow up on bread and clogs. Lucky one.