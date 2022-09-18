Ricardo Cadena ended up upset with the arbitration work of the National Classic

Richard Chain ended up annoyed by the arbitration work in the National Classic. Sergio Flores made a header, the ball apparently crossed the goal line, but William Ochoa he took it out with a swipe.

The Guadalajarans strongly complained to the central referee, but he did not want to go to the monitor to see the repetition of the play, only the silent review was made.

In most of the matches Guadalajara the VAR has had a leading role: “You (reporters) judge the actions. There is a very clear image circulating on social networks. I saw it now and I don’t know why they didn’t go to review it,” he mentioned at a press conference.

Fernando Beltran exploded against the whistle adonai escobedowho gave him the red card in the final stretch of the match.

“It’s hard for me to give an opinion. I’m surprised they sent him off because he’s not a guy who stands up or misbehaves. It seems strange to me. I don’t know what he said to the referee,” he added.

The rojiblancos already have two consecutive defeats: “We leave with the sadness and bitterness of not being able to achieve something more,” he asserted.

Chivas not yet secure his place in the Repechageyou have to wait for results or add on the last date before Blue Cross.

“I am convinced that these last two games are going to teach us a great lesson. We always criticize ourselves. We have to make the best of this. We still have one game left,” he said.

Richard Chain did not go over louis oliveswho committed a penalty in the first minutes of the game, which he charged Henry Martin.

“We try to do a cold analysis. I have a young squad and I have confidence in all of them. The only way to make them grow is by giving them the opportunity. I’m not going to go overboard. They know that these little details go straight to the scoreboard and weigh”, finished.