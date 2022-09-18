Raw vegan with a “cheat” day: this is Lenny Kravitz’s incredible diet

Lenny Kravitz eats raw vegan and grows most of his own plant-based food.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 18, 2022 07:14 a.m.

Vegans can add another name to their star-studded list of celebrities, which includes artists like Ariana Grande, Joaquin Phoenix, Forest Whitaker, RZA and more: the Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz He just revealed that he’s vegan, eats mostly raw food, and grows most of his food himself, in a recent interview with Men’s Health.

Kravitz, who lives in an Airstream trailer in the Bahamas, gives the publication a tour of her kitchen and shows what she has stored in her fridge.

Kravitz he continues to show the camera more fresh produce and herbs that he plucked from his own garden.

“A great blessing here in the Bahamas is that I get to grow my own food, so I have a garden where most of this food comes from. As you can see, I am vegan and mainly raw vegan. I have done many raw diets when I eat raw for a year. When I’m here I love to eat as much fruit as possible, especially in the summer.”

Kravitz says the secret to his longevity and health is his vegan diet and exercise regimen.

“I’m very careful about what I put in my body and how I take care of it, so it’s a combination of eating all these things that I’ve shown you and working out and keeping my muscles and joints in shape. To be able to do what I do, which is go on stage and play music and have a body that feels free to express myself.”

The rock star admits he has a cheat day every now and then, which will consist of foods like “pasta, bread, pancakes, waffles, carbs, carbs, and more carbs.” Kravtiz takes us on a tour of his “gym,” which is a horizontally growing palm tree on which he lies down and lifts dumbbell weights. He talks to his trainer Dodd Romero for guidance, but it’s clear the vegan star needs only a few things to keep his life simple: a bountiful garden full of fresh fruits and vegetables, his dog and fresh air. free to exercise.

With information from Vegan Culture.