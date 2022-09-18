Quick Guide to Health and Safety in Natural Emergencies

Medicine is a fundamental pillar when responding to the ravages caused by natural disasters, but what can the population do when a hurricane arrives?

Satellite image of the winds that Puerto Rico may present due to the arrival of Fiona. Photomontage: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Natural disasters leave thousands of dead, wounded and even displaced as consequences. Many of the injured people even become disabled for life, especially when disasters have a sudden impact, such as earthquakes.

As for health institutions, these can be destroyed, affecting health development for years.

In the specific case of tropical storm Fiona, it is estimated that it could have a strong impact, as long as there are flash floods and landslides. But, the main manifestation will be torrential rain, from the Leeward Islands to Puerto Rico. The hurricane center has noted that: “Significant flooding impacts are possible in eastern portions of Puerto Rico.”

For this reason, reference is usually made to the area of ​​preparation for disasters and health emergencies, referring to the knowledge and ability to anticipate, respond to, and recover from any possible natural event.

The actions taken are based on an analysis of the risks, coupled with coordination with early warning systems to contemplate contingency plans, equipment, supplies, establishments, among others.

According to Pan American Health OrganizationBetween 1970 and 2018, the Americas region experienced more than 4,500 disasters that killed 569,184 people and left more than three million injured.

The economic losses are multimillionaires, in addition to the emotional costs for the victims, so it is necessary that the countries have a good preparation and response to health emergencies.

Medical teams made up of health professionals, such as doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, paramedics, and others who provide support and assistance to affected populations, are relevant.

How is Puerto Rico preparing for the passage of Fiona?

The last bulletin made by the HCPR, issued a notice of hurricane for the Island. Tropical storm Fiona is located at latitude 16.3°N, longitude 63.5°W, moving west at a rate of 8mph, with a pressure of 1004mb and winds of 60mph.

In this new bulletin, Fiona is now expected to make landfall southwest of Puerto Rico as a hurricane category 1 with 75mph winds. A notice of hurricane means that conditions hurricane are imminent in 36 hours or less.

For this reason, the infectologist and epidemiologist Angeles Rodriguezgives these recommendations to Puerto Ricans:

-If you have children, you must accumulate enough water to keep them clean.

-If there are people in bed, it is important to collect water in a tank for at least three days.

-Although the water in Puerto Rico is drinkable, natural events bring turbidity to the water and therefore can generate more bacteria that cause gastrointestinal diseases.

-It is recommended to have bottled water for at least three days.

-If drinking water is to be used, it must be boiled for at least 5 to 10 min. If this water is required for bathing, 2 or 3 drops of chlorine per gallon should be added.

What to do in a hurricane?

1- Know the evacuation area in advance.

2- Prepare clean containers for water.

3- Have prescription medications or a first aid kit on hand.

4- Gather the necessary supplies: non-perishable food, water, masks, hand sanitizers.

5- Keep electronic equipment charged.

6- Make sure important documents are protected and identification data is up to date.

7- Stay informed.

8- Protect pets.

9- Investigate where the emergency shelters are.

10- Avoid transit through flooded areas.

11- If the electricity goes out, do not cook with tap water, unless it is considered safe.

12- Do not touch wet electrical equipment in the home.

13- Have a fire extinguisher.

14- Battery powered radio.

15- Flashlight.

16- Spare batteries.

17- Sleeping bags.

18- Supplies so that the water can be drunk, such as iodine or chlorine tablets.

19- Wear shoes to avoid injuries from debris.

20- Have mosquito repellent and alcohol.

In addition, it is recommended to listen to the radio to stay informed, stay inside the house and not go out until you hear an official message warning that the hurricane has happened, stay away from windows or get into a closet. Lastly, always be prepared to leave.

sleep apnea and hurricanes

when a hurricaneit is common for the room to be shared at the time of sleeping, especially at night, at which time someone could present sleep apnea, which means “not breathing”, that is, the flow of air is impeded when sleeping.

The most common symptoms include excessive snoring, with high volume and pauses between breathing. The apnea can be central or obstructive. In the first case, the problem occurs at the level of the respiratory center in the brain and they are usually patients with strokes or accidents. Obstructive apneas are the most common, people stop breathing because the airway is obstructed.

If there is no electricity for the machines, these actions can be taken:

– Find long-lasting battery machines.

– Get a lithium battery to keep the machine for 7 hours.

– If you don’t get a battery, then a power plant.

– Do not sleep on your back, but on your side or face down.

– Avoid exercising 4-5 hours before going to bed.

– Avoid screen light when going to sleep.

– The sleeping area should be dark.

– Avoid alcoholic beverages.

– Avoid sleep medications or muscle relaxants.

– Lose weight.

– Using melatonin may help some patients.

It is important to remain calm and as soon as possible, call the doctor.