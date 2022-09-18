Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Sunday, September 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0410 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.03 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.03 – Sell: $20.03
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,994 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, how did the exchange rate wake up?

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.08 pesos, for $23.12 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker