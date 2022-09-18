Piqué-Shakira, spite of late love: like Totti and Ilary, he doesn’t want to give her back the Grammys

You steal my love. And the memories of love. And the memories with no more passion. Pique And Shakira, when the love ends, the flying rags remain. Like Totti and Ilary Blasi with mud splashing everywhere, clothes washed in the public square, stolen watches and bags. Here the music does not change. We go beyond the sea, but the sea of ​​mud in which they drown is the same. It’s not a rolex collection, it’s the prizes. As if Ilary Blasi was holding one Italian Cup or the World Cup medal. Piqué does not want to return to his ex-wife, who was betrayed with a very young girl and after being exposed, the awards she has won in her long career: the Grammys.

The journalist Jordi Martin, who has won stardom for the case of the divorce of Piqué and shakira – has revealed that the Barcelona defender is trying to go on the attack: he wants to keep the Colombian singer’s Grammy Awards and not return them to use them as merchandise. exchange.

Probably the player wants not to return the Grammys and use them as the wife who wants to keep the children away from Barcelona. Just like Ilary who empties her ex-husband’s watch box and Totti who answers with her handbags. These two stories teach us one thing: it is true that in love whoever flies wins. But with the things of the other.