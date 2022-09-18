On a fitball: the advanced exercise that Mark Wahlberg performs to show off perfect abs

With a perfectly defined abdomen and a very good physical condition, Mark Wahlberg trains hard for many years and is considered a fit person -who exercise, eat healthy and take care of your health-. His workout routine and low body fat reveal firm, well-worked muscles.

His sculpted abdomen allows the actor to perform hard to do exercises in people who do not have their level of training. On his Instagram account (@Mark Wahlberg) he is seen doing a sit-up on a fitball or Swiss ballattached to a resistance band.

The exercise involves all core. In this way, exercises the entire extension of the abdominal wall: straight, transverse, oblique, lower and upper. In addition, “by maintaining isometric tension with the bands, the dorsal work achieves shoulder stability that allows you to maintain your balance on the ball,” he tells THE NATION the professional trainer William Sardi.

On a fitball: the advanced abdominal exercise that Mark Wahlberg executes

To achieve that “pack of abs” that Wahlberg has you have to work on other types of exercises such as dynamic and hypopressives, in which breathing becomes relevant. To get the six pack of the actor and producer, in addition you have to take into account the diet. Always remember that “abdominals are made in the kitchen, buttocks in the gym,” says Sardi.

Wahlberg, without a doubt, maintains a very scheduled and balanced diet, guided by a nutritionist. “Wahlberg, with the number of years he has been training, You must have achieved a change of habits that allows you to maintain that current muscle mass. Let’s keep in mind that he is over fifty years old and that men, from the age of forty, begin to lose testosterone, which makes it difficult to maintain that muscle mass, ”says Sardi.

Mark Wahlberg shares photos on his social networks where he reveals his marked muscles, the product of hard training and healthy eating Instagram: @markwahlberg

No doubt, to become evident, In addition to having a lean body, the abdominal muscles must be properly trained.. The professional suggests starting the training of the six pack working by muscle groups, hand in hand with a professional who will indicate how to perform the exercises and the doses to achieve the goal. For this “there is a progression of different types of abs. A beginner can start with dynamic crunches to work the rectus, obliques, or transverse abdominals, doing the repetitions that he can hold – that’s called working to muscle failure. This manages to increase localized muscular resistance. As you progress through the training level, plates can be added and, finally, hypopressives which are the abs that are most difficult to locate, ”he explains.

To perform dynamic crunches, repeat three to six sets to failure. For the rectus, “I recommend the following exercise: dorsal decubituswith the legs bent at ninety degrees and leaning on a chair if it is a beginner, and without supporting them if it is an advanced level, with the hands behind the head and the chin to the chest, rises as far as strength gives, bringing the forehead to the knees and returning to support. Then rest, since the pause is as important as the work. You must have approximately one to two minute breakSardi adds. If possible, add weight: a five-kilogram disc or a three-pound dumbbellalways depending on the physical state of the person and the stage of training in which they are.

As to planks or isometric exercises for him core, the teacher indicates to hold for ten seconds, in the case of beginners, and then go on to twenty. “Once the thirty seconds to the minute are mastered, variants can be introducedsuch as dynamic planks, with extended arms, long or short. I suggest enough repetitions without going over a minutewith different types of plates”, he recommends.