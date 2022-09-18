Nutritionist teaches you how to recycle the pineapple peel in a delicious drink to deflate the stomach

TikTok has also become a platform where food professionals share some of their recipes to try to take care of their figure or make small but big changes in their diet. Such is the case of a nutritionist who on this occasion decided to explain how to use pineapple peel to obtain as a result rich drink to deflate the stomach.

The nutritionist Alicia Balderas turned to TikTok to upload a short video in which she assured that this water with pineapple peel helped deflate the stomachthis due to the properties that this delicious fruit has. “Deflate your belly”, was the phrase with which the expert shared her recipe.

Easy, simple and surely very delicious, are the characteristics that define this beverageso with the following recipe you can prepare it from home to be able to even accompany your favorite healthy dishes and join efforts in the search for reduce inflammation the belly.

Ingredients:

1 cinnamon stick

pineapple peel disinfected and clean

disinfected and clean 1.5 liters of water

Preparation

Add all ingredients to a small pot and let infuse for about 30 minutes. Turn off the heat and then let stand for 15 minutes. Strain and serve.

Enjoy a rich beverage with pineapple peel. According to the expert, it can be taken hot or cold after a meal. Let us remember that the pineapple It has anti-inflammatory properties, it is commonly believed that it can deflate the belly thanks to its good characteristics.

However, it is important to mention that these types of drinks must be consumed responsibly and always guided by an expert who can determine what is best in each case.