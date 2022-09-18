Nicolas Cage without Nicolas Cage: The Series

the streaming platform Disney+ has decided to give a second life to the iconic films of The search, starring Nicolas Cage. But he hasn’t done it either in film format or with Nicolas Cage. We explain ourselves.

The fact is that they have decided to shoot The Search: Beyond the Storya spin off of the saga released between 2004 and 2007 but this time as a series and with the return of Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel).

A Nicolas Cage, neither is nor expected, but in the meantime, the trailer reveals some secrets to us, among them its release date: the December 14th.

In this case, a group of teenage friends undertake a risky mission to locate an old hidden treasure. And it seems that Catherine Zena-Jones will stand in your way, trying to hinder your mission.

The plot revolves around a family mystery that its protagonist, Jess (Lisette Olivera) must unravel with the help of his friends, played by Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues and Zuri Reed. Lyndon Smith, who plays FBI agent Ross, will try to get hold of the mysterious hidden relic before the main team.

Action, adventure, mystery and secrets flood the series, in which Jess will be forced to decipher numerous clues that lead to the treasure, following the symbol of a necklace owned by her father and finding out the truth about his family.

Remember that in the original saga, Nicolas Cage he was the intrepid adventurer benjamin franklin gates, who dedicated his life to searching for hidden treasures by unraveling mysteries of American history. In the first, Gates searches for the legendary treasure of the Knights Templar thanks to a hidden track on the back of the Declaration of Independence (there is nothing). And in the second, to Gates’s great-great-grandfather of being the main instigator of the assassination of Abraham Lincolnso the protagonist embarks on an adventure to clear his name.

In the series it does not seem that we are facing a turn of the screw to the historical events well known (perhaps hence the title of the series The Search: Beyond History?), but they will not be missing mysteries to unravel.