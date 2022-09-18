News coming to Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 3

In the Episode 3 – Season 4: Paradise of Fortnite, a mysterious substance has appeared on the island. Chromium will consume everything, it will be everything. Embrace Chrome, turn structures and your character into this metal and demonstrate the power of chrome weapons.

walk through the walls

Neither wood, nor stone, nor brick, nor metal are a match for Chromium. That an enemy has built a structure to defend itself? Throw a chrome splash to the walls to go through them, jump through the building and eliminate your opponent!

Chrome splash.

the best shape of your life

You can’t beat it, so become on it: Throw a chrome splash on the ground to become Chrome. You’ll transform into pure chrome for a limited time, which means you’ll be immune to fire damage… and become cast chrome when sprinting But don’t let this gooey shape fool you. While you are molten chrome, you will move faster, be immune to fall damage, and be able to propel yourself into the air. ¡Boost yourselves against any building piece to chrome it and go through it!

Home sweet home chrome

Chromium has not only taken over all points of interest, but has also formed a new one. Ascend to Shrine of the Herald (near the now-abandoned Sanctuary) and reach the top of this tower with its honorable hexagonal foundations.

A new kind of high ground

Some of the locations on the island have been terrified by the Chrome’s arrival and have attempted to get “safe” up high; especially, Canyon Condominium. Attack from the top of this ever-expanding point of interest now known as Hanging Condo. How can you get up there? So using the directional launcherwhich you will find in some areas of the island and that will help you reach high ground.

Directional launcher.

Some things get better with age

Evochrome shotgun.

With the arrival of Chrome, appear on the island the evochrome shotgun and the evochrome rifle (burst assault). You can find these weapons at chrome chests and then improve its rarity as you deal damage to your opponents. Make these rare weapons mythical!

Evochrome Rifle (Burst Assault).

aec weapons (before chrome era)

Some of the things that existed before the island became a paradise aren’t bad… Use strategies of yesteryear with weapons that come back from the chamber and weapons of Good vibes:

secondary pistol

high powered shotgun

lever action shotgun

rapid fire submachine gun

submachine gun with silencer

commando assault rifle

hammer assault rifle

Designated Marksman Rifle

Hunter Sniper Rifle

Grenade

luminescent jar

harpoon gun

Shadow Seeker (Exotic Weapon)

Triumph (exotic weapon)

Explosive Sniper Rifle (Exotic Weapon)

Boogie Bomb (not technically a weapon, but the name sounds like it)

Shock Grenade (not technically a weapon either, but here it is)

Give me shooter love

The Hunter Sniper Rifle, which debuted during Chapter 3 – Season 1: Back.

And speaking of weapons: the damage and headshot multipliers of marksman weapons (even those still in the chamber) have been increased across the board. Seasoned marksmen are in luck, because now they may only need one shot to send their opponents back into the room. Keep an eye out for any movement and if you aim well enough, you can take out your enemies in one shot with a variety of marksman weapons (even in Zero build!).

Hunter Sniper Rifle – Headshot and damage multiplier increased

hunting rifle – Headshot and damage multiplier increased

automatic shooter rifle – Headshot and damage multiplier increased

Lever Action Rifle – Headshot and damage multiplier increased

Marksman’s rifle with silencer : damage has been increased

Semi-automatic marksman rifle : damage has been increased

rail gun : damage has been increased

Bolt Action Shooter Rifle : damage has been increased

heavy marksman rifle – Headshot multiplier has been increased

Stormscout Marksman Rifle – Headshot multiplier has been increased

Explosive Sniper Rifle– Explosive damage has been increased

the keys to success

Becoming chrome isn’t the only way to unlock your full potential. There is a high probability that you will find keys around the island Use them to open cameras containing loot! You will need only one key to open the doors. low security cameraswhile to open thehigh security cameras you will need two (although in them you will find more objects). Where are these loot cameras located? When you collect one or more keys, lock icons will appear on the map to help you locate the cameras.

Get down

Do your enemies keep attacking you? Spread a strong protection with the portable bunkers, which this season replace portable forts. Launch the portable bunker to instantly create a 1×1 structure with reinforced metal walls, a versatile ramp, doors and defense tires to repel your enemies – and no building required!

Chapter 3 Battle Pass – Season 4

Gather a group of the most eclectic while you enjoy paradise. With the purchase of this season’s battle pass, you will immediately unlock The Paradigm (reality-659). Good news if you like Chromium enemies… Advance through the battle pass to unlock Spider-Gwenamong other characters:

bytes

osmile

Meowculous

lenox rose

Twyn

But don’t worry those who are devoted to chrome, because the herald it can be unlocked later this season.

slide kick

Let’s go! You can now knock back enemy players when dashing into them.

Competitive Fortnite Notices

restricted hardware

Starting this season, players using restricted devices to gain competitive advantage will receive an in-game notice. To continue playing, they will need to remove the hardware and restart Fortnite. Any attempt to circumvent this restriction will result in a permanent ban from the game. Restricted devices include but are not limited to CronusZen and CronusMax.

We will continue to evaluate hardware devices that offer benefits to players. For more information on restricted hardware devices, click here.

