Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher DO bathe their children (and this video proves it)

The couple has joked about the controversial issue they have generated regarding personal hygiene

Is it necessary to bathe every day? Although to answer this question we should resolve this doubt with skin care experts, there are celebrities who consider their own convictions more important than the indications of dermatologists and other professionals. It is the case of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcherwho rRecently they have spoken about personal hygiene.

At the end of last July, the news reached the media around the world, when the couple of actors spoke of their distant relationship with soap. While the actress alluded to the fact that in her childhood she went through a situation of scarcity (“I didn’t have hot water when I was a child, so I couldn’t take showers often.”, he confessed), the protagonist of ‘Something Happens in Las Vegas’ revealed that his daily routine was to wash only “armpits and crotch” daily.

In relation to the two children they have in common, the actors commented that they only bathe them “when they see dirt on them”, because, “otherwise it makes sense”. Just a few days ago, another couple, the one formed by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, revealed that they were also not in the habit of showering frequently, but this time due to environmental factor.

Due to these speculations, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have wanted to joke about their personal decision. They have done so by publishing a video on the Instagram profile of the protagonist of ‘Guess Who’, to which they have added a few words to better explain what the content of the images is: “This bathing thing is getting out of hand.”

During bath time for little Wyatt Isabelle, six, and her brother Dimitri Portwood, four, the couple laugh at the possible consequences of this exposure to soap and hygiene. “Are you pouring water on the children?! Are you trying to melt them?comments the actor between laughs while the children are heard singing in the shower.

“This is ridiculous! What’s going on?” Ashton wonders again, as his wife replies “we’re giving our kids a bath.” To continue ironically on the subject, Ashton says that “It’s like the fourth time this week!” that the children take a shower, while Mila agrees with him between laughs: “It’s too much”.

Before ending the video, the actor comments with disbelief that with this feat “Your body oils will be destroyed”, before the laughter of the protagonist of ‘Black Swan’. While it is true that it is surprising how the couple wanted to settle the issue, it is common for him to share sarcastic reflections of the couple through his Instagram account. We will see later if this has only been a joke or if they have really changed their minds.