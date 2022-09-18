“Marry me – Marry me” with Jennifer Lopez in the first tv on Sky – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 16 – A modern love story – directed by Kat Coiro – which addresses the theme of celebrity, marriage and social media and stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. On Monday 19 September, Marry me – Marry me arrives on TV at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno and Sky Cinema 4K, streaming on NOW and available on demand. The cast also includes star Maluma – making her film debut -, John Bradley, Chloe Colman and Sarah Silverman.



Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is a successful singer, engaged to one of the hottest colleagues of the moment, Bastian, (Maluma) and they are one of the sexiest couples in the music scene. With the arrival of Kat and Bastian’s hit single, “Marry Me,” destined to climb all the charts, the two are also expected to marry in front of an audience of fans, in a ceremony that will be broadcast on multiple platforms.



Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a divorced high school math professor, was dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou, (Chloe Coleman) and her best friend Parker (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, of a betrayal suffered by Bastian, her life falls apart right on stage. As her intangible world dissolves, her gaze meets Charlie’s eyes, a face in the crowd. In a moment of overwhelming madness, Kat decides to marry Charlie. What comes to life as an impulsive reaction turns into an unexpected love story. (HANDLE).

