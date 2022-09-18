‘Malcolm in the Middle’: five reasons why it has aged so well

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ has returned to our homes through Disney +. At least in Spain, one of the last countries that have been lucky enough to receive this content. That is why today we wanted to review, without going too far off the rails, the 5 reasons why you will have to watch the series again (or for the first time if you have) in the middle of 2022.

A faithful portrait of the middle class

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ is a series that deals with everything from humor, but attacks one of the greatest realities of the present: the difficulties that middle-class families go through and the pressure that many children feel because of it. Besides, it explains very accurately the cruelty behind bullying, the inappropriate behaviors that are forgiven for being ‘children’ or other related problems. The difficulties that he narrated there in the 2000s are still the problems of today.

a great deal

Although the name of Bryan Cranston is one of the main ones to see the series once again, he is not the only great actor in the series. Jane Kaczmarek’s performance as Lois Wilkerson is particularly good, and most of the children do very well. Besides, he has some very striking cameos: Christopher ‘Doc’ Lloyd (from ‘Back to the Future’), Emma Stone, George Takei, Dakota Fanning…

A royal family, but…

Let’s see, to say that ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ represents the reality of an American family is to go too far, but I know we can say without fear of being wrong that it is a great parody. It’s down-to-earth and honest, parodying some of the crudest clichés of American society, and works especially well as a critique of some of its most damaging behavior. Many of their protests are as relevant today as the day they were filmed.

very current humor

Many series of the time have aged badly because of their humor, often very stale or meaningless. In the case of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ the situation is very different. Although it may seem that his absurd comedy has no place in the middle of 2022, the truth is that it is still tremendously funny. Some passages may feel out of place, but overall it still works very well.

because it is serious

Because it is a great series that everyone should see. ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ is one of the best sitcoms of the 2000s and, although there are many others that have obtained more relevance, it is still very good. Many remember her fondly, but her quality is not limited to nostalgia. His arguments, criticisms and characteristics are the order of the day. It only lacks, perhaps, the image quality, but that is something that cannot be avoided.