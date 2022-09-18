Logan Paul: ‘Roman Reigns may be the head of the table, but I am the table’

Tonight a press conference was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, where WWE has presented a meeting between Logan Paul and the company’s undisputed champion, Roman Reigns. The conference has been broadcast live on social networks and you can see it in full in the video at the top of the news.

The members of The Bloodline with Roman Reigns at the head have appeared at the press conference. Michael Cole has been in charge of presenting Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, who have been left out in the first instance. Logan Paul has appeared alone and the last to appear at the event has been Triple H.

Triple H has thanked everyone present for making the announcement. The General Director of WWE has recalled that WWE has managed to hold major events around the globe, indicating the case of Clash at The Castle, among others. Triple H has confirmed that Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will meet at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5. at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. the fight will be for the WWE Unified Championship.

Roman Reigns has made a harsh speech about his rival and has assured that he will crush him in Saudi Arabia. “You are going to be at the bottom of the sea with the biggest shark in WWE“, declared Roman Reigns. He has finished the speech by assuring that in Saudi Arabia he will teach Logan Paul how real professional wrestling can become.

Logan Paul has recognized that it is an honor that in his third fight he can face a fighter like Roman Reigns. He has remembered that this is what he and his brother do, respond to any challenge and leave his legacy in style. “I found my home in WWE and called the GOAT right away. It’s what I do.” He has also assured that Jake Paul will beat Anderson Silva and he will do the same. “Roman Reigns, you may be the Tribal Chief, the head of the table, and it may be your sport, but Crown Jewel will be my match. Roman Reigns will be the head of the table, but man, in everything I do, I am the table. And Roman Reigns, he will recognize me on November 5″, declared Logan Paul.

Once this exchange of statements was finished, the journalists proceeded to ask some questions. The moment has ended with Logan Paul arguing with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns pushing him. Once things calmed down, both have faced each other to remember the announcement of their fight once again.