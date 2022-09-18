Logan Paul: ‘Roman Reigns may be the head of the table, but I am the table’
Sebastian Martinez
09/17/2022 at 21:16
Tonight a press conference was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, where WWE has presented a meeting between Logan Paul and the company’s undisputed champion, Roman Reigns. The conference has been broadcast live on social networks and you can see it in full in the video at the top of the news.
The members of The Bloodline with Roman Reigns at the head have appeared at the press conference. Michael Cole has been in charge of presenting Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, who have been left out in the first instance. Logan Paul has appeared alone and the last to appear at the event has been Triple H.
Triple H has thanked everyone present for making the announcement. The General Director of WWE has recalled that WWE has managed to hold major events around the globe, indicating the case of Clash at The Castle, among others. Triple H has confirmed that Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will meet at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5. at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. the fight will be for the WWE Unified Championship.
Roman Reigns has made a harsh speech about his rival and has assured that he will crush him in Saudi Arabia. “You are going to be at the bottom of the sea with the biggest shark in WWE“, declared Roman Reigns. He has finished the speech by assuring that in Saudi Arabia he will teach Logan Paul how real professional wrestling can become.
Logan Paul has recognized that it is an honor that in his third fight he can face a fighter like Roman Reigns. He has remembered that this is what he and his brother do, respond to any challenge and leave his legacy in style. “I found my home in WWE and called the GOAT right away. It’s what I do.” He has also assured that Jake Paul will beat Anderson Silva and he will do the same. “Roman Reigns, you may be the Tribal Chief, the head of the table, and it may be your sport, but Crown Jewel will be my match. Roman Reigns will be the head of the table, but man, in everything I do, I am the table. And Roman Reigns, he will recognize me on November 5″, declared Logan Paul.
Once this exchange of statements was finished, the journalists proceeded to ask some questions. The moment has ended with Logan Paul arguing with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns pushing him. Once things calmed down, both have faced each other to remember the announcement of their fight once again.
22:20
22:09
22:08
“Roman Reigns, you may be the Tribal Chief, the head of the table, and it may be your sport, but Crown Jewel will be my match. Roman reigns will be the head of the table, but friend, in everything I do, I am the table. And Roman Reigns, he will recognize me on November 5″, declared Logan Paul.
22:04
Logan Paul remembers that there are many Samoans in the place. Logan Paul says that it is an honor that in his third fight he can face a fighter like Roman Reigns. Logan remembers that this is what he and his brother do, respond to any challenge and leave his legacy in style. Logan says that Jake Paul will beat Anderson Silva. And he will do the same. Remember what happened to Floyd Mayweather.
22:03
WWE confirms the fight between Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns on their social networks.
22:02
Roman Reigns makes a harsh speech about his rival and says that he will crush him in Saudi Arabia. “You’re going to be at the bottom of the sea with the biggest shark in WWE.” Reigns ends by saying that “in Saudi Arabia I’m going to show you how real this can be“.
21:59
Triple H sells the possibilities of each one and ends his speech. Roman Reigns gets up and takes the floor. “Vegas Recognize Me”, begins by commenting on The Tribal Chief. Someone yells “you suck” and Roman Reigns tells him that he is the best fighter of all time.
21:56
Triple H praises Logan Paul and remembers that he has the most successful podcast in the world. The public gets angry and Logan Paul says that what Triple H said is true because they are facts. Triple H says that there is no greater challenge for Logan Paul than facing Roman Reigns, because he is a fighter who is on another level.
21:55
Triple H says that if they talk about success, they should talk about Saudi Arabia and Crown Jewel. Triple H confirms that Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will meet in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. the fight will be for the WWE Unified Championship.
21:54
Triple H makes an appearance
Triple H makes an appearance in the last instance. Triple H thanks everyone present for making the announcement. The General Director of WWE reminds us that WWE has managed to hold major events around the globe, recalling the case of Clash at The Castle, among others.
21:53
This is how the members of The Bloodline made their appearance.
21:52
logan paul it is also presented by Michael Cole. This time we did hear some boos. Logan arrives alone, ready to sign, although there is an empty chair next to him.
21:51
Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns they make their appearance and the fans present at the place go crazy, especially with the presence of The Tribal Chief. Sami Zayn also receives a standing ovation.
21:49
Michael Cole introduces the members of The Bloodlinesstarting with the Use and ending with the WWE champion Roman Reigns.
21:46
Press conference starts
Michael Cole is in charge of welcoming the act. He reminds us of the Crown Jewel date and gives thanks to Resorts World Las Vegas’ “Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book.”
21:41
21:20
You can rewatch the moment between Logan Paul and The Bloodline on SmackDown below.
21:17
Logan Paul appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and had a run-in with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline block. After the show, the conference that we will experience shortly was confirmed.
21:16
These statements led to a series of messages on Twitter with Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Paul Heyman and Triple H as protagonists. Ultimately, the WWE General Manager responded with the following message To Logan Paul: “I just so happen to have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to ‘handle’ their issues with each other… consider this as an invite to #Smackdown tomorrow night!”
21:14
Recall that Roman Reigns was the special guest of the latest edition of Logan Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive”, where he talked about his career, his past with leukemia and the problems that arose with his career as a football player, his best rivals , his most complicated moments in the ring, like the promo with John Cena where he went “blank” and other issues. Reigns left before the end of the program and Logan Paul pointed out that if he faced Roman Reigns right now, he was convinced that he could beat him.
21:12
21:10
Welcome to the minute by minute of the WWE press conference! Live coverage of the meeting between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will begin shortly.