Logan Paul claims to be focused on his fight against Roman Reigns



logan paul was present last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to witness an evening of boxing. Over there, a DAZN journalist asked him about his fight against Roman Reigns in WWE Crown Jewel and about his future in boxing. The youtuber responded by assuring that currently is focused only on his confrontation with Reignsalthough he acknowledged that he intends to get back into a boxing ring.

Paul attended this Saturday the event where the third fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Gennadiy Golokvin was presented. The internet celebrity responded to half DAZN if I would return to boxing sometime soon with a terse: “Now I am focused on Roman Reigns and our fight on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. But yes, I will return to boxing, we’ll see.”

Recall that, after Logan Paul signed with WWE, Dave Meltzer stated that it was very likely that we would not see ‘The Maverick’ in WWE until 2023, since he would be preparing for a boxing match in December. Own paul confirmed this during an interview on the pat mcafee show: “I’m going to get back in the ring. We’re going to go from one professional sport to another. I want to get a fight in December.”. All of this would indicate that Paul’s much-anticipated return to wrestling could be the consequence of WWE seeing a great opportunity to face him against Reigns in Saudi Arabia before Logan refocuses on boxing and his possible fight later in the year.

It should be noted that Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, has also dabbled in boxing, having won all three professional bouts he has fought by KO. His next challenge will be to face UFC legend Anderson Silva in an 8-round fight that will take place on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Jake Paul recently claimed via Twitter that his brother could knock out Roman Reigns ‘easily’.



Paul has been in the center of the hurricane this week as far as WWE is concerned, it all started with the interview with the WWE Unified Universal Champion, Roman Reignson his podcast impulsive, that ended with Paul stating that he could beat the ‘Tribal Chief’, once Reigns had left the program. These statements led to a crossing of tweet between Paul, Reigns and the ‘wise man’ from ‘The Bloodline’, Paul Heyman. At that moment he entered the scene Triple Hwhich invited those involved to fix their problems on Friday Night SmackDown.

The youtuber He accepted and went on stage in the last episode of the blue mark to face ‘The Bloodline’ and invite Roman Reigns to a press conference in Las Vegas that same Saturday. At the conference, Triple H confirmed what had already become an open secret, Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Unified Universal Championship this November 5 at the Premium Live Events, WWE Crown Jewel.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.