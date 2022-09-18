Lionel Messi celebrates Roger Federer on social media

In the course of the history of sport, few champions remain etched in the hearts of all fans. Talent, sometimes just genius and sometimes even recklessness (not in this case) but there are champions who last over 20 years and who can change the history of a sport.

This is undoubtedly the case of Roger Federer, a tennis player who has changed all the dynamics of this sport and who has enhanced the level of tennis worldwide. They lived through the same era and are both towards the end of their careers: Roger Federer officially said goodbye yesterday as PSG champion Lionel Messi is writing the last fantastic pages of his extraordinary career.

Yesterday many greeted the king and among these could not miss the former Golden Ball who reserved an Instagram post for the Swiss tennis player. Here is his beautiful message for Federer: “A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any sportsman.

I wish you the best for your new life, we will miss seeing you on the pitch and making us enjoy ”

Roger Federer’s salute

Even the former Juventus star and world champion Alessandro Del Piero made a post on his social accounts to greet Roger Federer, two legends of our time.

Here is the message of the former Juventus talent: “Thank you for everything you have given to the world of sport. Good luck for what comes next, Roger Federer”

The tennis player greeted the world of tennis with a nice letter, here is a short excerpt: “To my tennis family and beyond.

Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest is, without a doubt, that it has introduced me to people along the way: my friends, my opponents and above all the fans.

Today, I want to share some news with you. As everyone knows, the past three years have been a challenge for me in the form of injuries. I worked hard to get back, but my body sent me clear messages.

Tennis has treated me better than I ever dreamed of, but I have to recognize the moment to end my professional career. The Laver Cup in London next week will be my last ATP tournament ”