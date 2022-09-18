Leonardo DiCaprio Syndrome – El Periódico Mediterráneo

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, is known for breaking up with his partners before they turn 25, in such a way that he has never had a girlfriend who is older than that. Recently, he broke up with the model and actress Camila Morrone, 25, to start a courtship with the Ukrainian Maria Beregova, who is 22. Although it is not known for sure if it is a custom, method or inclination, some media already identify this phenomenon as the Leonardo DiCaprio syndrome.

The people closest to Leonardo say that he does it to feel younger. But the reality is that when a person wants to commit, but thoughts about having a long-term relationship make them uncomfortable or overwhelmed, it is usually because of a fear of commitment or even a true phobia, because of the fear of maintaining a relationship. long relationship.

In the case of the actor, we are faced with a conqueror who feels the need to maintain a stable relationship, but when the relationship begins to take on more serious overtones, he feels confused and backs down. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t love his partner. It’s just that the feelings he experiences at the prospect of commitment can become so overwhelming, or even so terrifying, that they end up causing the breakup. It may also be because he feels uncomfortable with the expectations that have been placed on him. These types of reactions have their origin in attachments that emerged in childhood. An attachment is the emotional bond that is established between the child and her parents.

Generally, an insecure attachment derives from an upbringing characterized by a strong emotional distance with the reference persons, usually the parents. And that means that, when the child is an adult, they have difficulties to commit and maintain a long-term bond with their partners.

