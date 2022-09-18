Lady Gaga protagonist of the next concert? Clues from an audio clip

After having already attended the concerts of Ariana Grande and Travis Scott on Fortnite in the past, another internationally renowned artist could soon follow in their footsteps and enjoy their own event within the famous battle royale of Epic Games.

A new concert seems to be coming soon on Fortnite and the virtual stage could have as a protagonist Lady Gaga. After all, Epic has already confirmed that the singer and actress will make her debut in the game on the occasion of the Rainbow Royalean event focused on LGBTQIA + issues and which will also see the involvement of Janella Monae And Kim Petras; however, their songs will be broadcast only through the game’s radio and, therefore, their actual digital presence is not expected.

But to feed the suspicions about a real digital concert of Lady Gaga is an audio clip discovered by the Twitter account FNLeaksAndInfowhich lets you hear what happens when a group of four people execute the emote “Jug Band“: the group starts playing a song very similar to Poker Face, one of the most famous ever made by the Italian-born artist. Clearly for now these are simple speculations, but some big news in this sense in the near future cannot be excluded, also considering the great success of the previous concerts held on Fortnite.

Meanwhile, we recall that the Fortnite update 21.50 is available, which kicked off the Ghost Shadow week.