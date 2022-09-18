Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she and Travis Barker feel about the nickname “Kravis”.

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially signed for “Kravis”.

“I love the name ‘Kravis’,” the 43-year-old reality star told E! News when asked for the nickname they are often referred to by fans.

“I love ‘Kravis.’ Sometimes we refer to each other as “Kravis,” he added.

Kardashian then raised a good point: Why didn’t fans nickname her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, “Kravis” first?

Seeing as they dated long before the Poosh founder joined Blink-182 drummer, 46, that’s a valid question.

“Travis told me the other day, ‘Kylie and Travis’ are also nicknamed’ Kravis’? ‘” Kardashian recalled.

“And I’m like, ‘No!’ But, like, why wasn’t it? They were before us! “

After officially joining in 2021, Kravis got engaged in October and married in May 2022.

Kardashian and Barker began dating in 2021 after being close friends for years.

The two quickly built a reputation for excessive amounts of PDAs – even by Kardashian standards – and got engaged in October of the same year.

They later made headlines for apparently getting married in Las Vegas, though Page Six confirmed it wasn’t a legal ceremony. Kravis really got married in May 2022 in a private ceremony in Southern California, followed by a more lavish, Dolce & Gabbana-branded wedding in Portofino, Italy, a week later.

