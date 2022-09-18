Kim Kardashian sued for $40 million over Instagram giveaway scam

The Kardashian family chains controversy after controversy. The most recognized “clan” in the United States adds another lawsuit to its list, this time directed at Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, ex-partner and father of the children of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim’s older sister. The former brothers-in-law have been sued for $40 million for promoting luxury prizes on Instagram, which are allegedly part of a fake giveaway scam, as the portal claims. TMZ.

The plaintiffs are some participants in the lottery. They claim that those who entered the drawings were promised the chance to win items such as first-class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and even $100,000. The draws are organized by the company Curated Businesses, and sources close to it have revealed to TMZ that there have been legitimate winners and that they have the documentation to prove it.

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick on a family vacation in 2019 Other sources

Also, the plaintiffs, made up of people who participated in the contests and did not win, detail in the complaint that Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Curated Businesses organized the contests to allegedly sell the personal information of the participants to advertisers. This is specified by the aforementioned medium in the last hours. The lawsuit says that the participants have been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which request potentially offensive and unwanted content.”

According to the media that reports this news, Scott Disick is the main organizer of the draws, and would have convinced other family celebrities to promote these contests, as would be the case with Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. . All of them have helped promote it on their profiles, as they have millions of followers on Instagram. However, only he and Kim are named in the lawsuit, according to TMZ. The plaintiffs seek $20 million in damages.

Kim in an Instagram photo promoting the luxury brand giveaway Instagram

Curated Businesses is a company based in Australia. On his website, he explains how the selection process for the winners he employs works. In addition, it has a list of the winners of the campaigns or raffles carried out from 2019 to 2022. One of the winners listed in this list is a social network user who won a raffle carried out in collaboration with Kanye West’s ex-wife. The young woman was elated to have won in an August 31 post about the results of the contest on Instagram. “Pinch me! I’m screaming. My God, this is surreal! Thank you guys so much! I’m in shock,” she said.

