Kim Kardashian Reveals Details of Kris Jenner’s Luxurious Estate

kim kardashianwho revealed how he controlled psoriasis, surprised by revealing details of the inheritance of his billionaire mother, Chris Jennerbecause he said that, in a clause, his daughter North He has already stipulated what he will receive when his grandmother dies and leaves her luxuries on the earthly plane.

Kris Jenner has established herself as one of the funniest and most modern grandmothers in the world, because she inadvertently gives glamor and class lessons to her daughters’ offspring, in addition, she is characterized by being a person who has everything ready and in order, so it is not surprising that he already has his inheritance planned to avoid future problems between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

It is so that Kim Kardashian, who revealed what were the reasons why he separated from Peter Davidson28, took the audacity to detail part of the inheritance that his mother has planned.

The above happened during his visit to the program ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, which was broadcast on September 15. The revelation about Kris Jenner’s heritage began with a funny, but sad, anecdote that the owner of Skims experienced when she first worked with the iconic and late designer. karl lagerfeld.

In the interview, the socialite She commented that her first photo session with Karl happened when she was 8 months pregnant; Meeting him made her extremely excited, but she also found out that the designer had a habit of giving a bag to people who worked with him for the first time, so her happiness and expectation increased greatly.

“The great myth is that he gave you a bag in the set if it was your first photo session with him, ”said Kim Kardashian, who went on to say that the designer had arrived several hours late and that his mother, Kris Jenner, arrived after him.

“He shows up a few hours later, then another person walks in, Kris Jenner covered head to toe in vintage Chanel, on another level! It was the craziest Chanel scene I’ve ever seen,” said Chanel’s ex-wife. kanye-westconfirming that the look The designer fell in love with his mother and forgot that his model was waiting for him.

“So he fell in love with her, not even realizing that I had been sitting there, it was all about Kris Jenner,” Kim, 41, revealed. “And I was oh my God! Okay, we’re going to do the shoot, so by the end, they were talking the whole time, I was so excited, waiting for my bag, writing to all my friends ‘I wonder what bag you’ll get me?’” she revealed.

But Kim Kardashian was in for a big surprise because at the end of the day, the Chanel designer decided to give the gift to Kris Jenner; the bag was a unique piece in collaboration with Lego. “He goes out and pulls this bag from LEGO, it was a big black and white glass LEGO, he starts to tell a story and says ‘it was amazing to meet you’… and I was excited, he walks past me and hands my mom the bag ”, he pointed out.

This caused Kim sadness, because she was excited to receive a gift that never reached her hands; However, she assured that this gift from Karl already has her destiny written in Kris Jenner’s inheritance, since it is mentioned that North will be chosen to keep the prestigious object.

So my mom has a clause in her will that North gets the bag.” kim kardashian

