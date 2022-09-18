Kevin Bacon covering Beyoncé with her goats: what more do you want?

It seems that on Kevin Bacon’s social networks a very personal trend is taking place that sees him playing the guitar and performing accompanied by his goats. Could it be the birth of a new band?

Recently Kevin Bacon posted on his twitter profile a video totally unexpected. In this we see him playing, with the guitar, a cover of “Heated”from Renaissance the new album by Beyoncé, framed by the company of his goats. The video has captured a certain number of people, finding in the fusion of music, animals and nature some probably unwanted vibrations, in the simplicity of the execution.

The caption describing this personal performance by Kevin Bacon reads: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I feel hot.”to then underline his love for the song he is playing.

Such a cover certainly attracts attention, precisely for the set of original elements that compose it, not only for its performer. By browsing his profile, however, you can easily come across other content like this, with more videos in which Bacon finds himself doing things always accompanied by his loyal goats.

There are in fact videos in which he prepares popcorn and then always plays with them by his side, or performances that are not too dissimilar. All this underlines not only the unpredictability of this artist, but also a certain attachment and a marked sensitivity towards the context in which he continues to perform.