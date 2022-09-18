Kendall Jenner’s midi dress is cult

What if we told you that the fall dream dress really exists? Spotted on Kendall Jenner on the ninth day of the ninth month of the year (2022), the first of New York Fashion Week, it seems that the main suspect is a knee-length dress created by Jonathan Anderson and included in the Loewe autumn-winter collection.

(Code name) Balloon print midi dress, the Loewe dress worn by Kendall Jenner in New York is declined in an enveloping black and white stretch fabric, sleeveless and with asymmetrical hem. As many will know, Jonathan Anderson created the Spanish brand’s winter collection looking to surrealism and the tie-dye velvet print renamed “balloon” on the midi dress proves it. To go to dinner on the first night of American fashion week, Kendall paired the crew neck dress with a pair of high black platform boots from Mista and a Cleo bag by Prada silver, tying her brown hair into a braided ponytail. Did someone say 2000s?

Kendall Jenner in New York, September 2022. GothamGetty Images

In Loewe’s autumn winter collection there are also other stretch dresses inspired by surrealist art. Among the garments that make up the collection, a version of the baloon-print dress declined in shades of orange and there is one (nude) in solid color with the hands of a woman that seem hand-painted, but not only clothes: there are also long-sleeved tops ready to conquer the trends of the season.

Fall 2022 dresses, Kendall Jenner’s Loewe dress is in trend of the season

From the Loewe Fall Winter 2022 2023 collection. IMAXTREE.COMImaxtree

During American Fashion Week, singer Ava Max, known for the song “Sweet but Psycho”, content creator like Tania Sarin Araradian (@TaniaSarin) also wore the midi dress designed by Jonathan Anderson and, as pointed out Who What Wear UK, Leia Sfez (@LeiaSfez). An ocean away, Japanese artist Merini (@Meirin_zzz) posted a shot in which she talks about the black and white dress.

