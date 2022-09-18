Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and his wife Camila Parker

legendary american actor Johnny Depp has made fun of The prince and now new King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, where he has also mocked the new Queen consort, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

With the death of the queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and the appointment of King Carlos III, an old video in which Johnny Depp recounted a meeting he had with Carlos III, who was a prince at the time, has gone viral on networks.

In the episode, the actor made fun of him and also undermines his wife Camila, who is currently the queen consort.

The video corresponds to an episode of the British program The Graham Norton Show, in which the American actor was as a special guest of the program. There, Johnny revealed that he met Prince Charles during the film’s premiere. Finding Neverland in the year 2004.

Johnny mocked imitating the monarch’s accent, Depp indicated that he did not understand anything he said:

“I was trying to understand that from the lord. He shook his hand, but he didn’t know what he had told me”.

“I don’t think the world understood what I said,” said the ex-husband of the controversial actress Amber Heard making fun of Carlos III, who at that time was Prince of Wales.

The actor also indicated that meeting the now king did not move him in the least, since the meeting was not significant at all, causing everyone, including the presenter and the actor benedict cumberbatch burst into laughter after the confessions made by the legendary actor interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny also referred to Camila as “That”, although in the end he confessed that she was much more gentle than Prince Charles.