Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have problems in their relationship

July 16 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they married In a ceremony that took place on a farm in Georgia (United States). Two months ago it was this commitment and rumors are already beginning some problems in this relationship.

The middle Heatworld reveals that the 53-year-old singer would be overwhelmed due to sudden mood swings that the 50-year-old actor has had. It is even said that he would be tired of being with “The Bronx Diva”.

“All the excitement of weddings and honeymoons has fadedJen is terrified that Ben will get bored of married life very quickly. She feels immense pressure for this marriage to be successful and is doing everything possible to keep Ben happy and busy.

On the other hand, add that JLo seeks to “keep things fresh and exciting” with her new husband to keep him happy. In fact, she I would seek to link it to your training and to do more activities together as long as the spark between the two is maintained.

Formerly Ben Affleck had problems with alcohol. Even though he has been sober lately, the singer is worried that he will go back to his old ways, as are parties and games of chance.

“Getting back together and getting married it was a fairy talebut it’s back to reality now that summer is over and are adjusting to normal life. They are about to move into Jen’s house and are currently trying to consolidate all of her stuff,” Heatworld mentions.

It should be noted that both met in 2002 when they coincided in the movie “Gigli”. Precisely one of the strategies that Jennifer López would be evaluating is to make a movie togetherbecause his intention is that the marriage between the two comes out.