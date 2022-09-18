Jada Pinkett Smith’s story, from her porn addiction to open relationship with Will Smith

Before the scandal at the 2022 Oscar Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rocklittle was said about the private life of Jada Pinkett, the wife of the American actor. However, the controversy at that awards ceremony focused on the couple and revived several controversies that had been buried. Among them, the porn addiction that Jade had and her open relationship with Will Smith.

Jada Koren Pinkett Smith was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 18, 1971. As a girl, she specialized in dance and choreography at the School of Arts in that city. There she met in her youth one of her most endearing friends, the rapper Tupac Shakurwho was shot in an attack in 1996.

Some time later it was learned that the actress had dated the musician for a while. In addition, she herself revealed that she, at first, sold her drugs: “One of the things that is very interesting and that I never said before is that when I met Tupac, I was a drug dealer”.

Jada Pinkett: Her Porn Addiction

In an edition of her family program Red Tabla Talk, Jada Pinkett revealed that she was addicted to pornography before marrying Will Smith: “Was what I was doing unhealthy, I had a relationship with pornography that was not good for me. I have come to consume it five times a day.

Jada Pinkett Smith with Tupac Shakur, in 1991. (Photo: Vintag.es)

According to what he said, at that time he also suffered from drug addiction and had compulsive sexual relations. To avoid this behavior, she took refuge in pornography: “I wanted to practice abstinence and that led me to establish an unhealthy relationship with what I watched, I felt empty.”

“I got hooked on hardcore porn videos that were very disturbing. I remember hitting rock bottom once when I was home alone and I had two bottles of wine, and I went for a third.”

Will Smith Y Jada Pinkett they were married on December 31, 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland. However, the commitment was not in his plans: “They forced me and it was horrible. I cried all the way down the aisle.”

“I was under a lot of pressure, I was a young actress, I was pregnant and I didn’t know what to do, but I never wanted to get married. We did it because my mom was crying. It was as if she was telling us, ‘You have to get married,’” she recounted.

On July 8, 1998 they had their first child: Jaden, who is currently 24 years old. Later, on October 31, 2000, the couple welcomed Willow, who is now a singer, actress, model, and dancer.

Jada Pinkett: open relationship with Will Smith

The open relationship between Jade Pinkett Y Will Smith It became public in 2020, when she admitted on camera and in front of her husband that she had been unfaithful to him. On her Red Table Talk program, broadcast on Facebook, she acknowledged that four years ago she had had an affair with the 30-year-old rapper August Alsina.

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards. (Photo: AFP/Paras Griffin/Getty Images/BET)

Then, the singer was 23 years old and was going through a difficult situation. “He was really sick and it all started with him needing help and me wanting to help him with his mental health. As time went, I got into a different kind of mess with August. I just wanted to feel good it had been so long without feeling so good. And it was really a joy to help heal someone,” said Jade.

As the months went by, it was the Will Smith who provided several more details regarding his bond with his wife: “Although at first it was a monogamous relationship, now it is no longer. Our marriage was not working. We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable and clearly something had to change.”

And he completed: “We have given each other trust and freedom. And marriage for us cannot be a prison. I do not recommend this trail to anyone. But living this freedom that we have agreed upon and the unconditional support that we give each other is, for me, the highest definition of love.”