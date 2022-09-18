Isn’t that the biggest? It is confirmed that America does not have more Mx League titles than Chivas

The Eagles usually boast of being the biggest in Mexico for having more league titles than Guadalajara, a situation that is false.

The discussion between what is the most important team in mexico It has been a recurring theme in national soccer, where the main argument, and recently obtained, of America is that they have won more league titles than Chivas; However, it was reaffirmed that this additional championship that they presume is not valid.

Guadalajara dominated Mexican soccer for 50 years in terms of titles obtained in the professional era, leaving behind all his pursuers; however, in the 2014 Apertura, América was the first club to reach 12 stars, a figure that the Flock reached in the 2017 Clausura, but the azulcremas went up again in the 2018 Apertura.

Nevertheless, historically there has always been controversy around the PRODE 85 tournament, because an atypical competition with fewer participants was established and it was said that it lacked official validity; however, when America was crowned, it was counted as an official title.

The journalist Jesús Bernal of ESPN shared on his Twitter account a publication from the Informador’s newspaper library that was published on October 8, 1985, that the then president of Femexfut, Rafael del Castillo explained that PRODE 85 was valid as a Cup tournament, just as it happened in Mexico 70 with Cruz Azul.

Jesus Bernal/El Informador Newspaper Library

“The president of the Mexican Football Federation, Rafael del Castillo, said that America would be a three-time champion if they obtained the title in the 1986-87 tournament., that is, until after the World Cup (…) The national championship with promotion and relegation will be played until 1986-87. Remember that in 1970 a similar thing was played that was won by Cruz Azul, but he was not considered a national champion, but was only counted as the winner of Mexico 70. Now it is a similar tournament, “the publication shows.

