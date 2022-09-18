In photos: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson, between kisses, hugs and selfies in Toronto
Festival season moved this weekend from Venice to Canada, and celebrities have already walked the red carpet in all their glitz and glamour. The 47th edition of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) It began last Thursday and in addition to being a great showcase for the stars, the awards are eagerly awaited to meet the great candidates to win the rest of the awards on the film circuit.
The actress Jennifer Lawrence returned to the red carpet thanks to the film Causeways. The interpreter surprised with a shocking transparent black dress over a body of the same tone. The model belongs to Dior’s Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2022 collection. Lawrence reappeared on the scene after a year’s absence and six months after giving birth to her first child, Cy, the fruit of her relationship with art gallery owner Cooke Maroney.
One of the looks that fell in love with the public at the Toronto Film Festival was that of Jessica Chastain: A striking red jumpsuit by Elie Saab. The appearance of the actress, who was very funny at the event, was on Sunday as part of the premiere of The angel of Death (2022), film directed by Tobias Lindholm. Joining Chastain was his co-star and also an Oscar winner, Eddie Redmaynewith a slightly more striking look: earth tone trousers, a plaid print jacket, white shirt and thin black tie.
After the controversies he starred in at the Venice Festival, Harry Styles moved to Canada to present MyPoliceman. The British actor and singer, faithful to Gucci, chose not to wear a shirt for the occasion: he wore a double-breasted jacket with a huge appliqué on the lapel in a dark green tone, light green pants and a clutch in a brighter green. Of course, he took all the attention of those present.
However, his teammate emma corrin was the most praised for her daring choice: a stunning Miu Miu design made up of a black bodysuit with sleeves and a train, black stilettos and crystal stockings. David Dowson completed the trio in a sober dark suit.
Natalie Portman reappeared on a red carpet hand in hand with her husband, the director Benjamin Millepied, for the premiere of Carmen. The actress posed for photographers to show off her design from Dior’s pre-fall 2021 haute couture collection.
A blonde in red, from head to toe. This is how the actress showed herself kate hudson in front of the flashes in Toronto. Wearing a Carolina Herrera design from the spring/summer 2023 collection to be presented as part of New York Fashion Week, the actress completed the look with matching heels, mouth and nails.
The producer Shauna Robertson and the American actor Edward Norton went through the Festival for the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. While she wore a fresh green dress, he opted for a more informal look: gray suit, red shirt and large sunglasses.
brendan fraser continues to receive the attention of critics and the public for his triumphant return to the art scene with his impeccable participation in the film The Whale. The actor received the TIFF award and joked that the last award he received was in fourth grade. The actor was also very affectionate with his co-worker, Sadie Sink, who decided to wear a minimalist red model by designer Stella McCartney.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The actor even arrived on the red carpet in Toronto for his presentation Daniel Craigone of the protagonists with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.
Anna Kendrick dazzled in a vibrant yellow short dress to present “Alice, Darling”. She also opted for a strong color the Irish actor Andrew Scottwho wore a light blue suit, matching t-shirt and blue shoes for the premiere of Catherine Called Birdy. michelle williamsmeanwhile, opted for sobriety and went for an asymmetrical two-tone dress.
Ryan Eggold arrived for the premiere of A Jazzman’s Blues black suit and white shirt, no tie. However, all eyes were on the English actress minnie driverwho also wore red on the red carpet thanks to the premiere of knightafter a long time out of the industry.