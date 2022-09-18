How to know if your jewelry is silver? 3 homemade tricks to discover if they are real

Do you have silver jewelry, but you don’t know if it’s real? Don’t make the mistake of buying rings, necklaces Y bracelets that end up being stainless steel; here we tell you the 3 homemade tricks what can you do to find out if they are silver or not. Once you know them you will never fall for the trap again!

How many times has it happened to you that you buy a ring believing that it is from silver and once you wet it, it fades and becomes ugly; perhaps more than you would like to admit, but the reality is that it is very easy to buy fake jewelry and realize until much later, especially if you do not take into account the main keys to identify if a jewel is not silver.

Related news

Also read: 3 ingredients from your kitchen to clean silver jewelry

What is silver and what is it used for?

Check that your silver jewelry is marked .925. Photo: Freepik

silver is a metal very famous commonly used in jewels and others decoration pieces; It also serves, thanks to its high thermal and electrical conductivity, to make contacts for electronic devices.

What is 925 silver?

If you see that you necklace, ring either wrist has the mark .925 it means that it is from quality, resistant and has great durability so your jewel will accompany you for a long time. On the other hand, this nomenclature also represents the amount of silver that the piece has (You should know that .925 jewelry is made up of 92.5% silver and 7.5% copper).

Also read: How to know if a chain is gold? 3 home remedies to discover if your jewelry is real

How to know if something is silver at home?

Identify if your silver jewelry is real. Photo: Freepik

1. Salt

Submerge your jewel in a glass of water containing a tablespoon of salt; wait for a couple of minutes; if you notice that your piece changes color, it is not silver, because this metal would not have to change its appearance when it comes into contact with said cooking ingredient. You can apply it with your other jewelry to know if they are real.

2. A magnet

If you want know if your jewel is silver or stainless steel go for a magnet Y place it on the piece: if you notice that your necklace or ring stick I’m sorry to tell you that what you have is a fake piece. With this homemade trick check all your jewelry, including the silver decoration that you have in your house.

Also read: Home remedies: How to clean silver with baking soda?

Check if your silver ring is real. Photo: Freepik

3. Chlorine

Fear not because your jewelry will not be damaged (as long as it is original). To know if it’s real or not deposit a small drop of chlorine on your piece (this substance is highly oxidizing): if after a few seconds it darkens and oxidizes but the dirt is easily removed, your jewel It is silver; however, if it remains stained it means that your ring, necklace or bracelet it’s false.