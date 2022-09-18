How much does it cost to study medicine at Tec de Monterrey? Costs per semester and subject | Mexico | Tecnologico de Monterrey | answers

The Monterey Tech either Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies (ITESM) It is one of the most prestigious private universities in Mexico and throughout Latin America. However, it also offers quite high prices to study its various high-demand careers, such as medicine. How much does it cost to study there? Check here these and other details about this great house of studies.

The quality of the Tecnológico de Monterrey is reflected in its outstanding positions in international rankings; for example, it is considered the best university in Mexico and the fourth in the region in the QS Latin America University Rankings 2022.

Although it may be thought that studying at the Tec is a luxury, there are also several scholarship programs of up to 100% to study at its facilities, and here we will tell you about one of them.

What medical careers are there at Tec de Monterrey?

The School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Tecnológico de Monterrey offers five races:

LBC – Bachelor of Biosciences

LNB – Bachelor of Nutrition and Comprehensive Wellbeing

LPS – Bachelor of Clinical and Health Psychology

MC – Medical Surgeon

MO – Dental Surgeon.

Each career will have a different duration, divided into phases of exploration, focus and specialization. The Biosciences and Nutrition careers last 8 semesters; Psychology, 9 semesters; that of Medical Surgeon Odontologist, 10 semesters; and that of Medical Surgeon is the longest with 12 semesters.

The Medical Surgeon Dentistry degree is one of the medicine options available at Tec Monterrey. Photo: tec.mx

How much does it cost to study at Tec de Monterrey?

The Monterey Tech It is an educational institution with high costs compared to the average in Mexico. To begin with, the fee for the admission process has a cost of 1,500 pesos and it is non-refundable in case of not being admitted or not continuing with the process. You must also pay a tuition advance fee, which varies according to the type of admission (prepa TEC, other high schools or foreign students).

Tec Monterrey tuition varies depending on the campus of the institution where you study. Next, we leave you the amounts per credit and subject of three credits in the campuses where Medicine careers are available, under the current Tec21 plan:

Monterrey Tech Cost (one credit) Quotation subject of 3 credits Monterey Campus 7,436 pesos 22,317 pesos Campus Mexico City 7,139 pesos 21,417 pesos Campus Guadalajara 7,206 pesos 21,618 pesos

The Medical Surgeon career will have different amounts in each case:

Monterrey Tech Cost (one credit) Quotation subject of 3 credits Monterey Campus 7,439 pesos 22,317 pesos Campus Mexico City 7,850 pesos 23,550 pesos Campus Guadalajara 7,923 pesos 23,769 pesos

In this way, the cost of a semester of 18 credits (average amount) for a medical degree at the Tecnológico de Monterrey can go from 128,502 pesos (at the Mexico City campus) to 142,614 pesos (Medical Surgeon at the Guadalajara campus).

The amounts to be paid each semester can be divided into five monthly installments, each between 25,700 and 28,522 pesos. In addition, student insurance payments (SCOL) of 1,845 pesos, and medical expenses insurance (SGMM) of 2,950 pesos (maximum coverage of 4,450 pesos) must be taken into account.

With all this in mind, the cost of studying an 8-semester professional degree at Tec Monterrey exceeds one million pesos in the best case.

Tec Monterrey is one of the best evaluated universities in Mexico and Latin America. Photo: tec.mx

What is needed to enter Tec de Monterrey?

The admission process to Tecnológico de Monterrey consists of the following steps:

PrepaTec students

Update your data in MiTec. Some careers require you to submit additional requirements. Complete your file on the Tec Application page with the requested documents. Check the delivery date of your admission result. That day, the Admissions Committee will issue the opinion of your process. Covers tuition advance payment. Then, check the events calendar and sign up. If you are going to study a health career, make your initial evaluations on time.

Students from other high schools

Register and fill out your application for admission online. Make sure you meet the requirements of the Tec Application and submit your resume and an essay. Covers the admission process fee. Schedule and present your tests. Check the delivery date of your admission result. That day, the Admissions Committee will issue the opinion of your process. If your result was positive, pay the tuition advance. Then, check the calendar of events, sign up and schedule your evaluations.

How to get a 100% scholarship at Tec de Monterrey?

The Tecnológico de Monterrey also offers 100% scholarships to study any of its courses. This is the Leaders of Tomorrow program and its call is open until February 28, 2023. The requirements to be met are as follows:

Students up to 22 years old.

With outstanding cognitive abilities, social leadership and execution.

That require 100% financial support to study at Tec de Monterrey.

With an average greater than or equal to 90 / 100 in the accumulated complete studies of the first two years of high school (3-year high schools), or its equivalent according to the type of study. Extracurricular subjects are not taken into account for this average.

Of Mexican nationality and without professional studies.

Entrepreneurs with initiatives that materialize in projects of social leadership and community development that are verifiable and improve Mexico.

People interested in assuming a commitment of reciprocity, from the first semester, to support other young people with the same circumstances, once they graduate.

In addition to meeting the requirements, those who are shortlisted must complete the admission process with an evaluation of 72 points or more in the Online Admission Test (PAL). To register, click on this link.