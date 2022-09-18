Health registers new case of monkeypox; there are already 7 in Morelos | News

Cuernavaca, Morelos.- The Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) reported a new case with a positive result for monkeypox or monkey pox in the entity, informed authorities of the Morelos Health Services (SSM).

Regarding the status of the patient, SSM reports that he is at home, with monitoring by health personnel; Likewise, the corresponding protocol was deployed to safeguard the patient and her contacts.

As of Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Morelos there are a total of 19 reported cases, of this number, nine have been ruled out by the InDRE, seven confirmed accumulated to the disease and three probable.

The state institution detailed that the positive cases are male, ranging from 30 to 47 years old, from the municipalities of Cuernavaca, Jiutepec and Cuautla, it should be noted that the patient from this town lives in Mexico City, but it was a health institution of this municipality that notified the case.

To prevent

Again, a call was made to continue with prevention measures, which are: wash your hands with soap and water, or use 70% alcohol gel, practice the etiquette sneeze, wear a face mask, use protection when having sex, Avoid close physical contact with infected or suspected persons, including sexual contact.

It is recommended not to touch the objects or materials with which the patients or with suspected disease have been in contact (personal objects, medical care materials, sheets or clothing, plates, glasses, etc.); in case of symptoms, contact with animals should be avoided, sick people can be contagious from the start of symptoms until all skin lesions are scars.

measurements at home

For the care of the patient at home, he suggested shelter at home, people who live in the same address, wear a face mask; wash the clothes, towels and sheets of the person positive for the virus, as well as eating utensils with warm water and detergent; clean and disinfect surfaces; dispose of dressing material (dressings, gauze) properly, i.e. throw it into a separate bag, close the bag well and wash your hands.

By: Editorial Ddm / local@diariodemorelos.com