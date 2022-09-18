Health authorities call to carefully choose surgery and aesthetic medicine services

Ad

Culiacan, Sinaloa. – The Ministry of Health, through the State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Sinaloa (Coepriss), called on the general public to carefully choose the establishment where an aesthetic treatment is intended to be carried out and to consider certain requirements so as not to put at risk

In declaring the above, the head of this body, Ing. Randy G. Ross Álvarez, pointed out that the requirements to consider are, first of all, to check if the person who holds himself up as a cosmetic surgeon is fully certified, on page of the Mexican Association of Plastic, Aesthetic Surgery, AC, at _http://directorio.cirugiaplastica.mx/public/_ or, of the Mexican Council of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, AC, at _https://cmcper .org/_

Another aspect to consider, he added, is that any business where cosmetic surgery services are offered or surgical acts are performed, the health manager of the establishment and the one who performs the medical procedures, must accredit the Bachelor of Medicine, the Specialty in General Surgery and in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

“That is to say, they should only be attended by health professionals specialized in said matter, and must have a specialist license and a current specialist certificate that certifies capacity and experience in the practice of the corresponding procedures and techniques in the matter, issued by the specialty council, as appropriate,” he stated.

Even, Ross Álvarez added, certificates other than those of the specialty in cosmetic surgery are not valid, such as the Master’s Degree in Aesthetic Surgery, it does not cover the exercise of the activity indicated in the aforementioned articles.

In this sense, he assured that the Commission will continue to verify these establishments, for which he also urged all directors, administrators, owners and/or managers of hospitals, clinics and spas, to have a complete professional file of the medical personnel who will carry out any aesthetic procedure, either surgical or outpatient, as the case may be.

To conclude, he referred that during the permanent operation that has been deployed throughout the state, to detect these clinics, the most recurrent anomalies are these:

• They do not have health authorization to present the services they promote;

• Your sanitary conditions are not adequate;

• The staff is not a health professional (they lack studies with official validity and a professional license); O well;

• Plastic surgeons do not have specialty certificates and/or recertifications to perform this type of surgery;

• Lack of notice of operation or health license;

• Supplies without registration and medical equipment without health registration;

• Do not allow access to verification personnel to verify the sanitary conditions, as well as;

• Failure to submit documentation in order that proves the proper functioning of the establishment.