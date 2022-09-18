Get to know the most brutal car of Keanu Reeves inside

Despite his image as a man who doesn’t break a plate, Keanu Reeves fell for the same temptation as the rest of us and succumbed to the irresistible image of a $3 million Bugatti Veyron. Know it inside!

After finishing the recording of the first installment of John Wickand given the success it accumulated at the box office in theaters around the world, this film combines the best of action with the gore genre, Keanu Reeves began receiving millionaire benefits which multiplied the initial salary agreed with Lions Gate Entertainment.

Hence, the Canadian actor -born in Beirut- succumbed to the same temptation as the rest of the mortals and could not resist the unique image of the Bugatti Veyron. However, and unlike that rest of mortals that we mentioned, Reeves was able to fulfill his wish and added this two-seater supercar to his garage for which he paid a whopping three million dollars.

The Veyron was the first model of the brand based in Molsheim, France, with which it broke the automotive molds. The 8.0-liter W16 engine gave this Bugatti unforeseen quotas: 1,001 hp of maximum power and about 409 kilometers per hour of maximum speed… time later they would be surpassed with the Chiron Sport model that reaches up to 490 km/h.

However, the majestic character of the Bugatti Veyron is not only entrenched in its performance on the asphalt: the visual field that it generates is also one of its greatest points in favor. The minimalist design of it gives it a futuristic feel highlighted by the black and orange colors. And 90% of its structure is designed with carbon fiber.

Inside it also hides several innovative secrets that make it a unique vehicle.. Next to the steering wheel, it has a selector that provides maximum details of the type of handling that the driver is using when accelerating; In addition, it is equipped with two TFT screens that provide information on any detail that escapes the sight of whoever is behind the wheel.

