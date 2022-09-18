Georgina Rodriguez wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, Genny’s new muse

The woman you would like to inspire? “All women who want to feel themselves”. Who inspired you? “My inner woman”. The adjectives to describe her are spontaneous and seductive, natural and attractive, like the brand of which she has been creative director since 2013. “Knowing how to update the concept of femininity” is the challenge that Sara Cavazza Facchini has decided to capture and narrate, collection after collection, “while maintaining the sensation of seductive beauty and sensuality that distinguishes the femininity of women who have made history such as Cleopatra, Jacqueline Kennedy, Liz Taylor …”.

Vanina Sorrenti Vanina Sorrenti

“Being a creative director in 2022 means being an enterprising person, sensitive to change and capable of maintaining leadership in terms of personality and style. It means knowing how to create a world where the brand expresses itself not only through clothing but also thanks to a more lifestyle vision “, continues the creative director born in 1979 who imagined the Genny’s Fall Winter 2022-2023 campaign through the eyes of Georgina Rodrigueznew muse of the maison, friend, mother and woman “determined, passionate and feminine”.

Vanina Sorrenti Vanina Sorrenti

And that, between maxi coats, mini dresses and milleluci belts, interprets that “purity of shapes and lines” which is modernity according to Sara Cavazza Facchini. “If this collection were a work of art, it would be White Orchid by Marc Quinn “, he tells us, confirming a love for art that has always inspired the brand founded in 1962 in Ancona by Arnaldo and Donatella Girombelli (PS The set of this season’s campaign is the ultra-modern Madrid residence designed by Joaquin Torres) .

Vanina Sorrenti

When did you realize that your passion was becoming your job? “When I was following special projects with celebrities for red carpet events or similar, I was fascinated by the female psyche (even though I am a woman) and in particular by their way of seeing each other and wanting to feel each other. Passion has become a source of experimentation and pleasure at the same time “.

Vanina Sorrenti