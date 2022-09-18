Fortnite Creative Update 22.00

With Update 22.00 comes the Portable Bunker and the new Slide Kick move. Additionally, it brings a number of updates and bug fixes for gadgets, prefabs, and galleries.

portable bunker

The portable bunker it is a smaller version of the portable fort, with a 1×1 extension. By throwing this item, players will be able to deploy portable protection. It’s especially useful in the different Zero Build modes!

slide kick

With this update, we’re adding a new move type. When Allow slip kick is set to Yes, if a player slides and comes into contact with another player or a destructible object, it will land a sliding kick that deals damage and knocks back. This option can be enabled or disabled in the My Island Settings tab via the Class Designer widget or the Equipment and Inventory Settings widget.

New in Creative mode manuals

We’ve created a new section dedicated to prefabs in the Creative Mode manuals.

The manuals for the prefabs are grouped by theme and contain images to present the prefabs by category. For example, if you’re looking for prefabs related to the ocean or beach, you can take a look at all the available prefabs that match this theme in the Coastal Prefabs Manual. We hope this helps you find the prefabs you need to design your amazing islands!

If you are looking for game mechanics to implement on your island, now the section game examples has been renamed Exploring the gameplay. We hope that with this change the information you can find in this section will be better understood.

Other updates

device updates

Now, in device settings, for options that are set to numeric values, you can click inside the text field and directly enter a number. This is enabled on the following devices:

Hoarding

Button

Capture Object Spawner

Wood fire

game over device

object placer

level instance

player counter

Player Spawn Platform

Warning– The functionality of entering the numerical value directly is disabled on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One due to an interaction issue. We are already working to implement it with the 22.10 update.

Error correction

Bug fixes for prefabs and galleries

Fixed an issue where some grassy floors prevented players from moving, using weapons, or even walking on grass.

Fixed a bug that caused the stacks of leaves in the spooky element gallery B they could not be destroyed. Previous indestructible versions have been added to the indestructible gallery .

they could not be destroyed. Previous indestructible versions have been added to the . Fixed a bug that caused a rug in the Gallery of anti-collision elements it will not show up with the right texture.

it will not show up with the right texture. Fixed a collision bug that affected some half walls of the gallery of walls of El Tiburón.

known bug: Some trees and bushes do not display textures correctly. We are working on it to provide a fix with the 22.10 update.

device fixes

Melee Weapon Designer: Fixed a number of bugs related to the climbing functionality when performing charged attacks. Players will now be unable to climb if they are performing a charged attack. The option Jump Attack: Thrust now correctly hits players. Now, the hammer complies with what is established in the option Sprint attack energy cost correctly. Players cannot attack when the option low power multiplier is set to x0.0 and the player has no energy left. Fixed an error that occurred when choosing No action in the option secondary action .



known bug: Due to an unexpected error, the 3 available options are marked as just dodge in fit secondary action. All three options will perform the same action, and we will resolve the issue with the next update.

Fixed an issue where radio devices would play the default song even when disabled.

Fixed an issue where not all tracker targets would appear on the HUD if they were quickly activated.

Fixed a bug where a disabled item handler would have a higher priority than an active one.

Fixed a bug that caused the option to not appear object resource in the Customize panel of the element handler.

in the Customize panel of the element handler. Fixed a bug that caused the option Disassemble of a wild animal spawner would also affect wild animals spawned by other spawners.

of a wild animal spawner would also affect wild animals spawned by other spawners. Fixed an issue where the mentions device was incorrectly highlighted when included in a multi-select.

Fixed a bug where guards spawned with the option can be hired fixed in Nope could not become hireable through a hire conversation.

fixed in could not become hireable through a hire conversation. Fixed an issue where the character gadget would not play a emote when the player walked over the trigger.

Fixed a bug that caused the Hook Glove to interact with Mutation Zones.

Island fixes

Fixed an issue where players could access another player’s My Island tab when the island’s edit permissions were set to Everyone.

Gameplay fixes